Blue Dart Express Share Price Jumps 7% As Q1 Net Profit Rises Over 80%: Should You Buy?

Blue Dart Express reported an 81.2% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit for the first quarter of FY27, driven by healthy revenue growth and stronger operating performance.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹88.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with ₹48.8 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased 15% year-on-year to ₹1,657.7 crore from ₹1,441.9 crore.

As of 10:02 AM IST, the stock was trading strongly at ₹5,520.50, representing a robust nearly 7% gain from the previous close, with the day's high touching an impressive ₹5,745. The volume of 327,333 shares traded early in the session suggested active participation from investors eager to capitalize on the logistics leader's positive momentum.

While the stock was down over 12% over the past year, recent weeks indicated a shift, with a 5.45% positive return over the last month. The recent financial results, combined with the lucrative dividend announcement, likely contributed to the bullish behavior observed on the charts early in the session.

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