Thane-Bhiwandi Road Horror: Pothole Claims Another Life As Woman Crushed By Truck After Scooter Skids

A 46-year-old woman, Sunita Akshaylal Pal, died in a road accident on the Thane-Bhiwandi Road after the scooter she was riding on skidded due to a pothole and she was subsequently run over by a truck, according to the Narpoli Police cited by The Times of India.

According to the police, Sunita was riding on a Honda Activa scooter with her husband, Akshaylal Pal, when the accident occurred near the Rahanal village on the Thane-Bhiwandi Road. He sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

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The couple was on their way to Anjur-Phata in Bhiwandi to inspect a flat when the accident took place, according to Akshaylal Pal's statement to the police, cited by TOI.

Police stated that the scooter hit a large rainwater-filled pothole, causing the rider to lose control and the vehicle to skid. Following the skid, Akshaylal was thrown towards the roadside and sustained injuries while Sunita Pal fell onto the roadway. A truck travelling behind the scooter ran over Sunita, causing fatal injuries and resulting in her death at the scene. Akshaylal was admitted to the hospital.

TOI reported that after receiving information about the accident, Narpoli Police reached the spot, carried out a panchnama and began the investigation. The victim's body was sent to to the Bhiwandi Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including the involvement of the truck driver.

The incident once again highlighted the poor condition of the Thane-Bhiwandi Road, where waterlogged potholes have become a recurring hazard during the monsoon. Family members and local residents demanded immediate road repairs and compensation for the victim's family, arguing that neglected road conditions have repeatedly endangered commuters, according to eyewitnesses and residents cited by TOI.

Residents stated that unless the damaged road is repaired urgently, similar accidents could continue to claim lives.

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