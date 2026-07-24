3 Cummins Employees Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Freak Accident In Maharashtra's Satara

Three employees of Cummins India were killed and two others critically injured after their speeding car rammed into a culvert wall along a drain in Phaltan, Satara district, in Maharashtra, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Swift Dzire lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed head-on into the culvert wall with such force that the car was almost completely mangled, according to preliminary information.

All five occupants were employees of Cummins, the American engine and power solutions manufacturer that operates facilities in the region.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil Hembram and Sadanand Murmu, both from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, NDTV reported. All three died at the scene.

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The two injured, Saurabh Kumar of Jharkhand and M.D. Sitare of Bihar, sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police, with the help of local residents, rushed the injured to hospital soon after being alerted to the crash.

Further details on the exact cause of the accident, including whether speed or a mechanical failure was responsible for the driver losing control, are awaited from the local traffic police.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

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