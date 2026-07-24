New Hindi OTT Releases This Weekend: Vikrant Massey's 'Musafir Cafe' To Kay Kay Menon's 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya'

Netflix and Prime Video are bringing two fresh Hindi originals to OTT this weekend - a moving romance led by Vikrant Massey and an uplifting comedy-drama starring Kay Kay Menon. Scroll down to find out what each title has in store.

Musafir Cafe (Netflix)

Based on Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling novel, Musafir Cafe is a Hindi romantic drama directed by Ruchir Arun. The series follows Chander Mohan Sharma (Vikrant Massey), a software engineer who leaves behind his corporate life to fulfil his dream of opening a café in the hills.

Told across two timelines, the story explores Chander's past romance with Sudha (Vedika Pinto) and his present-day connection with Preeti (Mahima Makwana), as old memories resurface and love gets a second chance.

Streaming from July 24

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya (Prime Video)

Directed by Himank Gaur, this seven-episode Hindi comedy-drama stars Kay Kay Menon as Gyaneshwar Tripathi, the laid-back principal of one of Delhi's most neglected government schools.

When the government announces that principals of the city's best-performing schools will receive a fully funded training programme at Cambridge University, Gyaneshwar sees a chance to turn things around. With limited resources, unmotivated teachers, unruly students and overenthusiastic parents standing in his way, he embarks on a mission to transform the school against all odds.

Streaming from July 24

Recently Released Hindi OTT Titles

If you're looking for more to binge after this week's premieres, here are some recently released Hindi titles now streaming across Netflix, JioHotstar and Waves.

Ikka (Netflix)

Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza star in this courtroom thriller about a celebrated lawyer taking on one of the toughest cases of his career, where hidden truths and moral dilemmas reshape his pursuit of justice.

Streaming now

ALSO READ: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Episodes, Where To Watch Kay Kay Menon's Comedy-Drama

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Netflix)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Vamika Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan headline this romantic comedy about a love triangle filled with misunderstandings, humour and unexpected twists.

Streaming now

Chand Mera Dil (JioHotstar)

Lakshya and Ananya Panday star in this coming-of-age romance that follows Aarav and Chandni as they navigate love, long distance and the challenges of adulthood.

Streaming now

Teesri Begum (Waves)

Directed by K.C. Bokadia, this social drama follows a young woman battling societal pressures and personal hardships while discovering her strength and identity.

Streaming now

Test Subject V (JioHotstar)

Featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Kunal Avanti and John Abraham, this docu-feature follows an ordinary man who volunteers for a life-changing experiment that tests his physical and emotional limits.

Streaming now

ALSO READ: Musafir Cafe Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Romantic Drama?

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