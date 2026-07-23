Musafir Cafe Release: Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Romantic Drama?

Vikrant Massey is set to headline Musafir Cafe, a romantic drama that looks beyond the idea of finding just one soulmate.

Based on Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling novel, the series follows an emotional journey shaped by love, heartbreak and fresh beginnings. Here's everything you need to know.

What Is The Story About?

The series follows Chander Mohan Sharma, a software engineer who dreams of becoming a writer. His life changes after he meets Sudha, an independent divorce lawyer, and the two develop a deep bond despite their reservations about relationships and marriage.

However, circumstances force them onto separate paths. Determined to begin again, Chander moves to the hills, where he follows his passion for writing and opens a retreat named Musafir Cafe. It is in this peaceful setting that he meets Preeti, whose quiet strength and unwavering support help him heal and embrace a new chapter.

Torn between memories of Sudha and his growing bond with Preeti, Chander must choose where his heart truly belongs while navigating love and second chances.

The trailer offers a glimpse into this emotional dilemma with the line, "Where is it written that you can't fall in love with two different people in different phases of your life?" It sets the tone for a story that asks whether love is about finding one perfect person or meeting the right person at the right time.

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Cast And Crew

Vikrant Massey stars as Chander Mohan Sharma, while Vedika Pinto plays Sudha and Mahima Makwana portrays Preeti. Ashi Malviya also features in the series.

The series has been created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal, directed by Ruchir Arun, and produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) in association with Homemade Stories.

Ahead of the release, Mahima Makwana shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "This Musafir is coming to meet you all 24th July onwards only on @netflix_in."

When And Where To Watch?

Musafir Cafe premieres on Friday and will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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