Japanese Fans Go All Out For Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan; Video Goes Viral

The release of Jana Nayagan turned into more than just a film event on Thursday, with Vijay's fan following extending far beyond India.

Among the large crowds gathered outside Chennai's Rohini Cinema were two fans from Japan, who caught everyone's attention by arriving in traditional kimonos to watch the first show of the actor's final film.

A video shared by PTI showed the two women smiling as they waited for the screening, dressed in Japanese attire and carrying traditional hand fans. They also wore specially designed posters on their backs that read, "Greatest of the Time Thalapathy Japan Fans," highlighting their admiration for Vijay.

Japan's Love For Vijay

Vijay's popularity in Japan has been growing over the years. Japanese fans has often expressed their admiration for the actor on social media, either with dance reels or emotional message before the release. One fan wrote, "Thank you, GOAT and Bigil! I'm praying from Japan that today's Jana Nayagan release is a huge success."

Weeks before the release, Japanese distributor Spacebox announced additional screenings in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo after demand for the film increased. The company confirmed that bookings had opened for the newly added shows, underlining the growing interest in Vijay's films among Japanese audiences.

Fan Frenzy Across India

Back home, theatres across Tamil Nadu witnessed celebrations from the early hours of Thursday. Fans gathered outside cinema halls with banners, music and dance performances as they welcomed what is expected to be Vijay's final appearance on the big screen before focusing on public life.

The excitement spread to cities beyond Tamil Nadu. Crowds gathered outside theatres in Madurai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with many describing the release as an emotional occasion.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release: Vijay's Fans Dance, Celebrate As Tamil Nadu CM's Film Hits Theatres, Call It A Festival Day

Speaking outside a theatre in Bengaluru, one fan said, "Happy that the film is being released now, after 'Thalapathy' has become CM." Another moviegoer in Mumbai called it "a very emotional moment", adding that they had been watching Vijay's films for the past 15 years.

The celebrations also dominated social media. One X user wrote, "Jana Nayagan fan frenzy... theatres are officially back to 'Thiruvizha' mode!", while another posted, "It's truly a festival whenever a Thalapathy Vijay film releases."

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as an ordinary man whose life takes a dramatic turn after his family is attacked, forcing him to emerge as a people's leader against a powerful antagonist played by Bobby Deol. The film made it to theatres on July 23 after finally receiving certification following months of uncertainty.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan X Review: Fans Hail Vijay's Final Film As 'Mass Blockbuster'; Praise Action, Mass Moments

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