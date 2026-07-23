Jana Nayagan Release: Vijay's Fans Dance, Celebrate As Tamil Nadu CM's Film Hits Theatres, Call It A Festival Day

Large crowds gathered outside theatres across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country on Thursday, with fans celebrating the release of Jana Nayagan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's much-awaited film.
Fans Welcome Jana Nayagan
Outside Chennai's Casino Theatre, hundreds of fans gathered hours before the first show, dancing, cheering for Vijay as the countdown to the screening ended.
#WATCH | Chennai | Fans of Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay dance and celebrate as the movie 'Jana Nayagan' is all set to hit theatres worldwide tomorrow.— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
(Visuals from Casino Theatre) pic.twitter.com/YCY6wVJdqG
Madurai also witnessed similar celebrations, with packed first-day-first-show screenings as Jana Nayagan released worldwide.
#WATCH | Madurai: Fans of Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay celebrate as the movie 'Jana Nayagan' is all set to hit theatres worldwide today. pic.twitter.com/PlvbrmVWrs— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
The excitement stretched well beyond Tamil Nadu. In Bengaluru, fans waiting outside theatres said the occasion felt even more memorable because the film was arriving after Vijay became Chief Minister. "Happy that the film is being released now, after 'Thalapathy' has become CM," they said.
VIDEO | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Happy that the film is being released now, after 'Thalapathy' has become CM, say Vijay fans as they express joy ahead of watching 'Jana Nayagan' first-day first-show.#Bengaluru #JanaNayagan— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/N7BSusaUOp
In Mumbai, fans assembled at Miraj Cinema in Wadala for early screenings, with many describing the release as an emotional milestone. "It is a very emotional moment for many of us. We never thought it would come to this. I have been watching Vijay's films for the last 15 years," one moviegoer said.
VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fans gear up for the release of Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, at Miraj Cinema in Wadala.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026
A fan says, "It is a very emotional moment for many of us. We never thought it would come to this. I have been watching Vijay's films for the last 15 years."… pic.twitter.com/oAXD0ql3lx
Social media mirrored the celebrations unfolding outside theatres. "Jana Nayagan fan frenzy in Alankar Cinemas. Theatres are officially back to 'Thiruvizha' mode!" one user posted on X. Another wrote, "No Pongal release for Jana Nayagan? So what! It's truly a festival whenever a Thalapathy Vijay film releases." A third post read, "For the first time ever in cinema... Witness the Flying LED experience for #JanaNayagan."
ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Surpasses Rs 21 Crore With Block Seats
Long-Awaited Release
The celebrations followed months of uncertainty surrounding the film. Jana Nayagan was delayed by certification issues, legal proceedings and a piracy leak before finally receiving an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its theatrical release.
The buzz around Jana Nayagan was evident even before release, with the film collecting over Rs 21.06 crore in nationwide advance bookings.
About Jana Nayagan
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as an ordinary man whose life takes a dramatic turn after his family is attacked, forcing him to emerge as a people's leader against a powerful antagonist played by Bobby Deol.
The cast also features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and Nassar, while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
ALSO: Jana Nayagan Release: 12 CBFC Changes To Vijay's Film You Need To Know
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