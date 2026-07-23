Lohia Corp IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Allotment Date And Other Key Details

Lohia Corp IPO Opens Today: Machinery and equipment maker for the technical textiles industry, Lohia Corp, will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today, July 23, 2026.

The Lohia Corp IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 1,101.28 crore and consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.59 crore equity shares.

Lohia Corp, incorporated in 2023, manufactures machinery for the technical textiles industry, specialising in equipment used to produce PP and HDPE woven fabrics and sacks. Its products cater to packaging and industrial applications, including cement and fertiliser bags, FIBCs, geotextiles, tarpaulins, ropes and twines. As of March 31, 2026, the company had an annual installed capacity of 240 tape extrusion lines, 13,800 circular looms and 108,000 winders.

Here Is All You Need To Know About The Lohia Corp IPO:

Lohia Corp IPO Lot Size

Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, a retail investor will need to invest at least Rs 14,875 for one lot, while the maximum investment under the retail category is Rs 1,93,375 for 13 lots (455 shares). The minimum investment for Small HNIs (S-HNIs) is Rs 2,08,250 for 14 lots (490 shares), while Big HNIs (B-HNIs) need to invest at least Rs 10,11,500 for 68 lots (2,380 shares).

Lohia Corp IPO Expected Allotment, Listing Date

The basis of allotment for the Lohia Corp IPO is expected to be finalised on July 28, 2026. The company's shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 30, 2026.

Lohia Corp IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Lohia Corp IPO stood at Rs 36, indicating an expected listing gain of around 8.47%, based on the upper end of the price band.

Lohia Corp IPO Lead Managers

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Lohia Corp IPO Financials

Lohia Corp reported strong financial growth in FY26, with total income rising 25.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,737.87 crore from Rs 1,386.47 crore in FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 64.2% to Rs 193.45 crore, while EBITDA increased 48.5% to Rs 339.45 crore.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had total assets of Rs 1,304.66 crore, reserves and surplus of Rs 519.16 crore, while total borrowings declined to Rs 152.78 crore.

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