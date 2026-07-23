Infosys Q1 Preview: DRChoksey Remains Bullish, Sees 17% Upside From Current Levels — Check Target Price

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DRChoksey Report

Infosys Ltd. is expected to report a steady performance for the June quarter, with DRChoksey maintaining its 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 1,229, implying a potential upside of around 17% from the current market price of Rs 1,052.

According to the brokerage, Infosys is likely to post Q1 FY27 revenue of $5.11 billion, reflecting growth of 1.4% quarter-on-quarter and 3.4% year-on-year. Constant-currency growth is estimated at around 1.4% QoQ, supported by contributions from the Optimum Healthcare and Stratus acquisitions.

Organic constant-currency growth is expected to remain modest at around 0.6% due to delayed client decision-making and weaker discretionary spending in select verticals.

DRChoksey expects BFSI and EURS (energy, utilities, resources and services) to lead growth during the quarter. The BFSI segment is likely to benefit from resilience in the US banking sector, while EURS could gain from continued investments linked to the energy transition.

In contrast, hi-tech and retail are expected to remain soft amid lower discretionary spending and cautious IT budgets. Manufacturing may also face pressure due to the Daimler ramp-down.

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Drchoksey Infosys Q1 Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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