Indo-MIM IPO GMP Signals 38% Listing Premium On Day 1 Of Subscription

Indo-MIM's Rs 3,811-crore initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, July 23. Ahead of the issue opening, the company's grey market premium (GMP) continued to indicate a strong listing debut, making it the most watched IPO among the three public issues opening today.

Among the three IPOs launching on July 23, Indo-MIM continues to command the highest grey market premium, reflecting robust investor interest.

Here's everything investors need to know before bidding.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, Indo-MIM IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 185 as of the latest available update. Based on the upper price band of Rs 485 per share, the estimated listing price works out to around Rs 670, implying a potential listing gain of nearly 38.14%.

Note: Grey market premium is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance.

Indo-MIM IPO Details

The Indo-MIM IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.03 crore equity shares worth Rs 499.10 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 6.83 crore equity shares worth Rs 3,311.21 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 3,810.31 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 461-485 per share.

IPO Reservation

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 50%

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 15%

Retail Investors: 35%

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 30 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,550 at the upper end of the price band.

HDFC Bank Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Indo-MIM IPO Dates

The IPO opens for subscription on July 23 and will close on July 27.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on July 30.

Indo-MIM IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings.

Indo-MIM Financial Performance

For FY26, Indo-MIM reported:

Total income: Rs 4,320.70 crore, compared with Rs 3,373.97 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 533.54 crore, up from Rs 423.73 crore

EBITDA: Rs 1,070.92 crore versus Rs 932.60 crore a year earlier

The company recorded 28% growth in revenue and 26% growth in PAT compared with the previous financial year.

Indo-MIM Business

Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM is a precision engineering company specialising in metal injection moulding (MIM) technology. It offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions, including product design, tooling, moulding, finishing and assembly.

The company serves customers across sectors such as automotive, defence, aerospace, medical and consumer products. During FY26, Indo-MIM manufactured more than 6,400 products.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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