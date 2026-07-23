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From ICICI Bank To Federal Bank: Check HDFC Securities' New Target Prices, Ratings After Q1 Results

Overall, HDFC Securities remains most bullish on ICICI Bank, which it continues to classify as its top banking pick, while maintaining positive views on Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank.

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From ICICI Bank To Federal Bank: Check HDFC Securities' New Target Prices, Ratings After Q1 Results
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank remained in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter performance.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
ICICI Bank Ltd.
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Axis Bank Ltd.
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Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
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The Federal Bank Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank remained in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter performance, retaining a constructive stance on the banking sector while highlighting divergent growth and profitability trends. 

Among the four lenders, ICICI Bank continued to be HDFC Securities' preferred banking pick. The brokerage maintained its Buy rating and target price of Rs 1,630, citing strong loan growth, robust fee income and healthy asset quality.

ICICI Bank reported loan growth of 19.6% YoY, while profit after tax rose 15.9% YoY to Rs 14,800 crore.

HDFC Securities said the bank's superior technology platform, distribution expansion and strong deposit franchise should help it sustain growth leadership in FY27.

Axis Bank delivered a quarter broadly in line with expectations. The brokerage retained its Add rating and target price of Rs 1,480. Loan and deposit growth remained strong at around 18-19%, supported by wholesale and SME lending. However, HDFC Securities noted that softer margins, higher retail slippages and the need for continued improvement in asset quality remain key monitorables for a valuation re-rating.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Banks Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto to TVS Motor: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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