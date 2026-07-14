Jana Nayagan Release: 12 CBFC Changes To Vijay's Film You Need To Know

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally received a CBFC 'A' certificate after the makers implemented 12 changes to the film's scenes, dialogues and visuals. The list of modifications covers political, religious and sensitive content.

The final censored version of Jana Nayagan runs for 183 minutes and 21 seconds, according to CBFC certificate issued on July 9, 2026. The approval came after 20 seconds of footage were removed and another 10 seconds were replaced.

12 Changes Ordered by the CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification asked the makers to alter every appearance of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's image on a book cover. It also replaced the dialogue "Ambedkar sattam... to... TVK sattam," while every spoken or visual reference to "TVK" was either deleted or changed.

Another sequence showing the Indian National Flag falling onto the ground was removed completely.

Several religious words, including "Bhagavatham," "Ranganathar," and "Siluvaila," were muted. The same action was taken for objectionable expressions such as "T****a P*a" and "O***a". Every mention of the word "OM" has been removed from the film.

The CBFC also instructed the makers to remove the phrase "New India" from a scene explaining Operation Meluha. The dialogue "Thookula thudikiratha...panni," linked to the hanging of Saddam was also modified.

Among the visual changes, a shot showing a District Collector's office badge being rolled down in a disrespectful manner was replaced. The board further muted an entire dialogue beginning with "Ponnoda... kuduthu vachirukkanum, Udambu erukkanum," along with the line "India en kalla vizha vaikaren."

In addition, two scenes showing child-burning visuals were deleted and replaced, while the name "Sheela Rani" was changed wherever it appeared in the film.

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Censor Row, Leak and What's Next

Jana Nayagan missed its planned January 9 Pongal release after the CBFC reportedly raised concerns about some scenes in the film.

The film faced another setback in April after a high-definition copy was leaked online before its release. The leak led to a police investigation, and Tamil Nadu Police later arrested several people, including a freelance film editor.

According to Daily Thanthi, citing a source from the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association, Jana Nayagan is expected to release in around 1,000 theatres across Tamil Nadu, with a new trailer likely to announce the date. Meanwhile, Ahimsa Entertainment has confirmed the film's uncut UK release on July 24.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan New Poster Out: Plot, Cast To CBFC Clearance, Here's What We Know

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