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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 14, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 14, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with stock picks spanning the financial technology and healthcare sectors, including Kfin Technologies and Abbott India.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Kfin Technologies
Bohra remains bullish on Kfin Technologies, citing a favourable technical setup and positive price momentum. He recommends buying the stock for a potential move toward higher levels in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 950
  • Target 2: Rs 985
  • Stop Loss: Rs 899

ALSO READ: This Multibagger Stock Could Be A Key Winner In India's AI Journey, And It Isn't An IT Giant

Abbott India
In the healthcare space, Abbott India continues to exhibit strength on the charts, supported by a constructive technical outlook. Bohra advises buying the stock for potential upside toward the Rs 28,745 mark.

  • Target 1: Rs 27,930
  • Target 2: Rs 28,745
  • Stop Loss: Rs 26,800

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
 

ALSO READ: Nifty Faces Key Test At 24,300 After Three-Day Recovery

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