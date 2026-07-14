Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 14, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with stock picks spanning the financial technology and healthcare sectors, including Kfin Technologies and Abbott India.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Kfin Technologies

Bohra remains bullish on Kfin Technologies, citing a favourable technical setup and positive price momentum. He recommends buying the stock for a potential move toward higher levels in the near term.

Target 1: Rs 950

Target 2: Rs 985

Stop Loss: Rs 899

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Abbott India

In the healthcare space, Abbott India continues to exhibit strength on the charts, supported by a constructive technical outlook. Bohra advises buying the stock for potential upside toward the Rs 28,745 mark.

Target 1: Rs 27,930

Target 2: Rs 28,745

Stop Loss: Rs 26,800

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.



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