iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: Expected Price, Changes, Colours And More — Here's What We Know

Apple's next flagship iPhone is expected to make its debut in less than two months. Leaks so far suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive with a faster chip, bigger batteries, camera upgrades, new colour options and a slightly higher price tag.

Nothing has been confirmed by Apple yet. If the recent reports are accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could be unveiled at Apple's annual September event. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the keynote is likely to take place on either September 8 or September 9, 2026, with September 9 currently seen as the stronger possibility. The upcoming Pro models are then expected to go on sale from September 18.

Interestingly, Apple may also be changing its usual launch strategy. Reports suggest the September event could be reserved for the iPhone 18 Pro models and the company's first foldable iPhone, while the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and the next iPhone Air may not arrive until early 2027.

Here is a look at everything being tipped for the iPhone 18 Pro so far.

ALSO READ: Apple's Foldable iPhone Expected To Launch With Limited Availability In Second Half Of 2026

Small Design Tweaks, New Colour

Don't expect a complete redesign this year. Most leaks suggest Apple will stick with the flat-edged design and triple-camera setup seen on recent Pro models.

The changes are expected to be subtle. The rear panel could get a cleaner finish with less of the two-tone look, while the camera module is tipped to become slightly larger. Reports also suggest the phones could be a little thicker to make room for bigger batteries and an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system.

A new Dark Cherry finish is expected to headline this year's colour options. Light Blue, Silver and Dark Grey are also rumoured, although Apple could still make changes before launch.

Display, Chip And Battery

Apple is expected to retain the same display sizes – 6.3 inches on the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9 inches on the Pro Max.

One of the biggest display changes could be a smaller Dynamic Island. Several reports suggest Apple is moving more Face ID components under the display, although it remains unclear whether full under-display Face ID will debut this year.

Powering the phones is expected to be Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process. The processor is tipped to deliver faster performance, smoother gaming, better battery efficiency and stronger on-device AI features.

Battery life could also get a noticeable boost. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature a battery of up to 5,500mAh, depending on the market. The larger battery is also expected to make the phone slightly thicker and heavier.

Camera Upgrades And Connectivity

Apple is expected to keep its triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup but improve the hardware underneath. Reports suggest the main camera could get a variable-aperture lens for better low-light photography and greater control over depth of field.

The Pro models are also tipped to feature a brighter telephoto camera, a new stacked image sensor and a 24-megapixel front camera. The Camera Control button may also be redesigned to rely entirely on pressure-sensitive controls.

On the connectivity front, Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation C2 modem for faster speeds and better power efficiency. Expanded satellite connectivity beyond emergency messaging is also being rumoured.

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to ship with iOS 27, bringing Apple's latest Siri experience and new AI features.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Max's Camera May Cost 50% More Than iPhone 17 Pro, Here's Why

Expected India Price

The Pro models may also become more expensive this year. Reports suggest Apple's costs have gone up because of the new 2nm chip, upgraded camera hardware, larger batteries and more expensive memory.

While Apple has not confirmed pricing, reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Rs 1,39,900 in India. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start at around Rs 1,54,900, if the rumoured price hike goes ahead.

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