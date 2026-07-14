Spain vs France Head-to-Head: Records, Last 10 Meetings and Stats Ahead Of World Cup Semi-Final

Spain and France meet in the first semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14 — a match that also falls on Bastille Day.

Spain, ranked second in the world and reigning European champions, booked their place with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Belgium. Fabián Ruiz put La Roja ahead before Charles De Ketelaere equalised; substitute Mikel Merino, on for the second game running, struck a late winner to send Spain through.

Third-ranked France advanced just as convincingly, beating Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals through Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. Mbappé had earlier missed a penalty but recovered to score his eighth goal of the tournament, level with Lionel Messi atop the Golden Boot race.

Both sides have been miserly at the back. Spain have conceded just once in six matches. France have let in only two goals all tournament and kept clean sheets in each of their three knockout games.



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Before the two powerhouses of world football take the center stage we look at their head to head record.

Spain vs France Head to Head

Matches Played: 38

Spain wins: 18

France wins: 13

Draws: 7

Spain vs France at a glance.

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Spain vs France Head to Head in the World Cups

Tuesday's game in Dallas is only the second World Cup meeting between these sides. The first came in the 2006 last 16 in Germany. David Villa put Spain ahead from the penalty spot, but Franck Ribéry levelled after rounding Iker Casillas. France pulled clear late on: Patrick Vieira headed in from a deflected Zinedine Zidane free-kick, and Zidane sealed it with a stoppage-time finish for a 3-1 win.

Spain vs France Most Recent Clash

The two sides last met in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-final, and it was a classic. Spain led 4-0 inside 55 minutes through Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, a Lamine Yamal penalty and Pedri, before Mbappé pulled one back from the spot just before the hour. Yamal restored the four-goal cushion soon after with his second of the night.

France then staged a fightback. Deschamps sent on Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki together in the 63rd minute, and Cherki's stunning volley in the 79th sparked a grandstand finish — a Dani Vivian own goal and a Randal Kolo Muani header followed, but Spain held on to win 5-4.

The scoreline flattered France's first hour, but the closing stages showed the damage this attacking line-up can do. Since then, Deschamps has settled on a more balanced structure built around Mbappé, Dembélé and company.

Spain vs France Head to Head Last 10 Matches

Jun 05, 2025: Spain 5-4 France (Nations League Semi-Final)

Jul 09, 2024: Spain 2-1 France (European Championship Semi-Final)

Oct 10, 2021: Spain 1-2 France (Nations League Final)

Mar 26, 2013: France 0-1 Spain (World Cup Qualifying)

Oct 16, 2012: Spain 1-1 France (World Cup Qualifying)

Jun 23, 2012: Spain 2-0 France (European Championship Quarter-Final)

Jun 27, 2006: Spain 1-3 France (World Cup Round of 16)

Jun 25, 2000: France 2-1 Spain (European Championship Quarter-Final)

Jun 15, 1996: France 1-1 Spain (European Championship Group Stage)

Oct 12, 1991: Spain 1-2 France (European Championship Qualifying)

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