Who Was Nand Kishore Goenka? Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's Father Dies At 96

Nand Kishore Goenka, social worker and father of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra passed away on Monday at the age of 96, according to a statement issued by the Essel Group. Goenka was known for his work in community welfare and social service, the statement read. The Essel Group described him as a person whose life was marked by humility and compassion.

In a post on X, Chandra said, "Today morning, our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 years' life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva, and national service as RSS swayamsevak."

The Essel Group said Goenka's life and values would continue to inspire future generations and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

His mortal remains are kept at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, for family, friends and well-wishers to pay their final respects. The last rites are scheduled to be performed on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

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Who Was Nand Kishore Goenka?

Goenka belonged to the second generation of a Marwari business family whose commercial origins can be traced to Okara, in present-day Pakistan's Punjab province. His father, Jagannath Goenka, operated an agro-commodities trading business in the region. Nand Kishore Goenka joined the family enterprise at the age of 16 and gained early exposure to trade and commerce.

Following setbacks in the family's original business, the Goenkas relocated to Hisar in Haryana, where their firm, M/s Ramgopal Indraprasad, rebuilt its operations. The business eventually expanded to include a dal mill and cotton ginning factories, laying the foundation for the family's future growth.

It was in Adampur Mandi in Hisar district that Nand Kishore Goenka and his wife, Tara Devi, welcomed their eldest child, Subhash Chandra, on November 30, 1950. Chandra would later go on to establish Zee TV and build the Essel Group into one of India's prominent media and entertainment conglomerates.

Beyond his role within the family business, Goenka witnessed and contributed to the growth of the Essel Group across generations. He was also known for his efforts to promote unity within the Vaishya community and played an important role in the development of Agroha, the historic town associated with Maharaja Agrasen and the Agrasen community.

At the Essel Group's 90th anniversary celebrations, Goenka was seen blessing family members and well-wishers as representatives from the third to sixth generations of the family gathered on stage. On the occasion, he expressed gratitude to dignitaries, including former President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their presence.

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