Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2026 DECLARED; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the SSC and HSC supplementary results 2026 today, July 14, at 1 PM. Students who participated in the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary assessments can now check their results via the board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.

MSBSHSC 10th And 12th Supplementary Results 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the MSBSHSC 10th And 12th Supplementary Results 2026 is provided below

SSC Supplementary Results -> Direct Link

HSC Supplementary Results -> Direct Link

MSBSHSC 10th And 12th Supplementary Results 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Head to the official website, mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC or HSC Supplementary Result 2026.

Step 3: Input the necessary login information to access your results.

Step 4: Hit the submit button after entering your details.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the provisional marksheet.

MSBSHSC SSC Supplementary Results 2026

Pass Percentage : 29.53%

: 29.53% Male Pass Percentage : 27.75%

: 27.75% Female Pass Percentage: 34.06%

Nasik records highest pass percentage of 41.45%, whereas Konkan region records the lowest with 12.26%.

MSBSHSC HSC Supplementary Results 2026

Pass Percentage : 38.72%

: 38.72% Male Pass Percentage : 36.11%

: 36.11% Female Pass Percentage: 43.88%

Sambhajinagar records highest pass percentage of 52.9%, whereas Konkan region records the lowest with 20.9%.

MSBSHSC 2026 Supplementary Exam Timetable

The Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted from June 16 to June 30, 2026, while the Class 12 supplementary exams were held from June 16 to July 8, 2026.

The board organises these exams annually, providing students another opportunity to enhance their performance without waiting for the next academic year.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Main Results 2026 Highlights

The Maharashtra SSC main examination saw an overall pass percentage of 92.09%, with girls excelling over boys by achieving 94.96%, in contrast to boys' 89.56%.

In the HSC examination, the total pass percentage was recorded at 89.79%. Among the streams, Science achieved the highest performance at 96.44%, followed by Commerce at 87.03%, while Arts had a pass percentage of 78.02%.

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