MEA's First Reaction As UAE Vessels Carrying 30 Indian Seafarers Hit By Iranian Cruise Strikes: ' Strongly Condemn...'

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on two vessels carrying 30 Indian seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz, saying violence targeting crew members and commercial shipping must cease immediately. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, had a combined crew of 46, including 30 Indian nationals. One Indian seafarer was killed and a few others were injured in the attacks, with two of the injured reported to be in a serious condition.

According to the MEA, MT Al Bahiyah was carrying 12 Indian nationals. One of them lost his life, while another sustained injuries. MT Mombasa had 18 Indian nationals on board, nine of whom were injured. Two of those injured aboard MT Mombasa were reported to be seriously hurt.

"India is deeply concerned by the attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz today,” the ministry said in its first detailed reaction to the incident.

The MEA extended its condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. It said the Indian mission and post in the United Arab Emirates were closely monitoring developments and coordinating with the UAE authorities to ensure that all possible assistance was provided to the affected seafarers.

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India Summons Deputy Chief of Mission Of Iranian Embassy

India also summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday morning and formally protested against the attacks. "The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him," the MEA said in a statement.

The diplomatic summons marked a sharp response from New Delhi as the escalating conflict in the Middle East increasingly threatens Indian nationals working aboard commercial vessels. India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on merchant shipping and their consequences for seafarers operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence said the vessels were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while travelling through the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. Fires reportedly broke out on both vessels following the strikes, causing material damage before being brought under control.

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