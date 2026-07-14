'Ketan Cannot Return, But...': Pune Bizman's Mother Pens Emotional Letter To PM Modi

Rakhi Agarwal, mother of deceased Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding justice in a case where his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend are accused of killing her son. The investigation, involving allegations of the secretly married couple, has led to calls for a fast-track trial following the incident at Lohagad Fort.

Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), have been arrested and remanded in custody until July 16 for the alleged murder of Goyal's fiancé, Ketan Agarwal. The duo allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Pune's Lohagad Fort on June 18.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: From Siya Goyal's Arrest To Shocking Revelations — 10 Key Takeaways

Rakhi Agarwal penned her ordeal in an emotional letter. She wrote, "I never imagined that I would have to write to you seeking justice for my own son. Like every mother, I dreamt of watching Ketan build a beautiful life, get married, and grow old with us. Instead, I had to perform the last rites of my child. There is no greater pain for a mother than this."

She said Ketan's death had taken away her "entire world", adding that every corner of their home, including his room, clothes, photographs, and the silence left behind by his absence, constantly reminds the family of their loss. "My son was brutally murdered, and with him, my entire world was taken away. Every corner of our home reminds me of him. His room, his clothes, his photographs, and the silence that has replaced his laughter remind me every day that he will never come back," she added.

Rakhi Agarwal also revealed that the family suffered another tragedy when Ketan's grandfather died just 20 days after his grandson's death. "Our family suffered another heartbreaking loss when my father-in-law passed away just twenty days after Ketan's death. He loved Ketan dearly and could not bear the grief of losing his grandson. Within days, our family lost two generations."

Appealing directly to the Prime Minister, she said she only wants justice for her son. She urged that those responsible for Ketan's death receive the strictest punishment under the law and requested that the case should not become "just another case file". "Modi Ji, I am just a mother. I am not asking for sympathy or any special favour. I am only asking for justice. Every day without justice deepens our pain. Ketan cannot return, but those responsible for taking his life must receive the strictest punishment under the law. All I want is for my son to get justice," she further stated.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Horror: Two Young Engineers Found Dead 60 Km Apart, Linked To Chilling Crime

"With folded hands, I humbly request you to kindly ensure that my son's case receives the attention it deserves and that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay. Please do not let Ketan become just another case file. He was someone's son, someone's grandson, someone's brother, but to me, he was my entire world.

"Every night, I look at his photograph and say, 'Son, your mother is still fighting for you.' I only pray that one day I can tell him, 'Son... you have finally received justice.'"

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.