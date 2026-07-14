Evil Dead Burn Box Office Collection Day 5: Horror Film Sees Weekday Dip, Earns This Amount

After a noticeable drop on Monday, Evil Dead Burn has continued to slow at the Indian box office on Tuesday. The horror film is seeing lower collections and fewer shows as it enters the weekdays.

Here's a look at how the film performed on Day 5.

Box Office Report

After collecting Rs 2.10 crore from 3,824 shows on July 13, the film has witnessed a sharp drop in both collections and show count on Tuesday as its weekday run slows.

Evil Dead Burn has earned Rs 0.55 crore net from 1,625 tracked shows on July 14, taking its total India net collection to Rs 15.30 crore and India gross to Rs 18.12 crore, according to Sacnilk's live estimates.

Occupancy Trend

The film has recorded an overall 20.5% occupancy across all languages in the morning shows on Tuesday. The Hindi version is leading with 22% occupancy, followed by the English version at 20% and the Tamil version at 16%.

Among the major centres, the English version is performing best in NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Hindi version is seeing better occupancy in Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune and NCR, while Chennai continues to lead the Tamil version.

ALSO READ: 'Tumbbad Has Stayed With Me': Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Joining Sohum Shah's Cult Horror Sequel

One of the biggest reasons behind the lower collections is the reduction in screen count. After running on nearly 4,000 shows over the weekend and more than 3,800 shows on Monday, the film is now playing in just over 1,600 shows.

The English and Hindi versions continue to dominate the release, with Tamil contributing a smaller share of the overall business. The English version collected Rs 0.26 crore. The Hindi version has earned Rs 0.25 crore, while the Tamil version has collected Rs 0.04 crore so far.

About Evil Dead Burn

Directed by Sébastien Vanicek, Evil Dead Burn is the sixth film in the Evil Dead franchise and the third standalone installment after Evil Dead and Evil Dead Rise. The film stars Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub and Luciane Buchanan and was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 10, 2026.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey First Reviews: Ashish Chanchlani Calls Nolan's Epic '10/10'; Predicts Blockbuster Run

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.