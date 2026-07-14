'Tumbbad Has Stayed With Me': Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Joining Sohum Shah's Cult Horror Sequel

The world of Tumbbad is getting a major new addition. After days of speculation, Alia Bhatt has officially confirmed that she is joining Tumbbad 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 cult horror film. She will star alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, making this her first full-fledged horror film.

Alia Shares Why She Said Yes

For Alia, the decision was an easy one because the original Tumbbad left a lasting impression on her.

In a statement, the actor said, "Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people's imagination years after they've released. That's what makes this opportunity so exciting."

She added that becoming part of the franchise feels "incredibly special" and said she is excited to work with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whom she has admired for years.

"I'm looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I've admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can't wait for audiences to experience what we're creating together," she said.

Sohum Shah Welcomes Alia

The casting announcement was made by Sohum Shah through a social media post featuring a picture with Alia. Welcoming her to the franchise, he wrote, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt. #PralayAayega."

The announcement puts an end to weeks of reports linking Alia to the project and confirms another high-profile addition to the sequel after Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Records Sharp Post-Weekend Dip, Mints This Amount

Speaking about the new chapter earlier, Sohum said the team wants to take the story further without losing the atmosphere and mythology that made Tumbbad unique. According to him, the sequel will feel familiar to fans while exploring fresh layers of the story.

Release Date

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah under the Sohum Shah Films banner in association with Pen Studios, headed by Jayantilal Gada.

The film is slated to release in theatres on December 3, 2027.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Wuthering Heights, Teesri Begum, Heartstopper Forever And More — Here's What To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.