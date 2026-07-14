Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Records Sharp Post-Weekend Dip, Mints This Amount

Alpha lost momentum at the box office on Day 11 After showing signs of stability over the weekend. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh-led spy thriller witnessed a sharp drop in collections as weekday footfalls slowed, falling below the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time since its release.

Here's a closer look at the film's Day 11 performance.

Box Office Report

Alpha earned Rs 0.75 crore net from 2,290 tracked shows, registering a 66.7% drop from the Rs 2.25 crore it collected on previous day, according to Sacnilk.

Despite the steep fall, the film has managed to stay in theatres and is gradually inching towards the Rs 55 crore mark in India. So far, its total India net collection stands at Rs 54.35 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 64.79 crore.

Internationally, the spy thriller added Rs 0.50 crore, taking its overseas gross to Rs 26.20 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 90.99 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 10.39% Hindi occupancy on Day 11. It began the day with a modest 5.23% occupancy in the morning, before improving to 11.46% in the afternoon. Evening shows registered 10.62%, while night shows performed best at 12.38%, indicating that most of the audience turned up during the later screenings.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 3, Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on July 4 and Rs 13.25 crore on July 5. Collections dipped during the weekdays, with the film ending its first week at Rs 47.45 crore.

The second weekend brought some relief, with the film earning Rs 1.65 crore on July 10, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on both July 11 and July 12. However, the momentum proved short-lived as collections dropped sharply to Rs 0.75 crore on July 14, reflecting the usual weekday slowdown and reduced screen count.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

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