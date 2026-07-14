Laser Power & Infra IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The share allotment status for Laser Power & Infra IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, July 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 15 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Laser Power & Infra was oversubscribed 38.94 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 13. It received bids for 99,63,24,700 shares against 2,55,86,207 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 92.25 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 43.34 times. Retail investors booked their quota 6.59 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 203 and Rs 214 per share. It was a book-build issue of Rs 742 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 2.53 crore shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares amounting to Rs 200 crore.

Shares of Laser Power & Infra are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 16.

Laser Power & Infra Ltd. is a manufacturer of power cables, conductors, and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution sector.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.

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How To Check Laser Power & Infra IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Laser Power & Infra Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Laser Power & Infra IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'LASERPOWER' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

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How To Check Laser Power & Infra IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here.

Select “Laser Power & Infra Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Laser Power & Infra IPO IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Laser Power & Infra IPO stood at Rs 40.5 as of 8:00 a.m. on July 14. It indicates a listing price of Rs 254.5 apiece at a premium of 18.93% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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