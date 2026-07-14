SBI Funds Raises Rs 2,663 Crore From 129 Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

SBI Funds IPO: India's largest funding house SBI Funds Management Limited completed its anchor investor round on Monday, July 13, 2026. The asset management company raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

SBI Funds allocated a total of 4,63,93,095 or 4.6 crore equity shares to 129 anchor investors at an allocation price of Rs 574 per share, the company informed BSE in an exchange filing.

Some of the major global investors in the anchor issue include BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Capital Group, Government of Singapore, Fidelity, Societe Generale, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Meanwhile, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, ISIF, Nippon Life India, Kotak Mahindra AMC, LIC,HDFC Life Insurance, Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Funds, Samir Arora promoted Helios MF, Malabar India Fund are some of the domestic investors who participated in the anchor issue.

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20 bids were received from life insurance companies and pension funds in the Anchor Investor Portion, and 63,78,949 equity shares in Anchor Investor Portion were allocated to life insurance companies and pension funds.

In a recent pre-IPO round, Rs 1880 crore was raised by Prashant Jain-owned 3P India Equity Fund, Azim Premji-backed PI Opportunities Fund, Akash Bhanshali, Malabar India Fund, Vikas Khemani's Carnelian and WhiteOak Capital India.

About SBI Funds IPO

SBI Funds IPO opens for subscription today, July 14 and closed on July 16. It has set a price band of Rs 545- Rs 574 per share for its IPO, marking the biggest public issue of 2026 so far. At the upper end of the price band, the company will carry a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The IPO is a pure offer for sale of up to 20.37 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 11,692.91 crore at the upper end of the price band. SBI is selling up to 12.83 crore shares, while Amundi India Holding is selling up to 7.54 crore shares. Following the IPO, SBI's holding is expected to decline from 98.19% to 88.19%.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers for the issue.

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