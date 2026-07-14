Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 14

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Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the third consecutive trading session, led by the gains in information technology stocks such as TCS and Infosys. The benchmark indices, which slumped at the open, recovered later in the day to close with minor gains. The Nifty 50 ended 0.02% higher at 24,211, while the Sensex gained 0.06% to close at 77,616.40. Earlier, the Nifty fell as much as 0.9% to 24,000.20, while the Sensex declined as much as 712 points to 76,857.

US Market Recap

US stocks opened lower on Monday, with technology shares leading the decline as chipmakers came under selling pressure.

Shortly after the opening bell, the S&P 500 was down 0.29% at 7,553.16, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.88% to 26,050.65. The weakness in semiconductor stocks weighed on broader technology shares, with Micron Technology falling around 7% in early trade.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq In Red As Chipmakers Slump; Micron Falls 7%

Earnings And Updates

ICICI Prudential AMC (Q1, QoQ)

Net profit up 25.5% to Rs 965 crore versus Rs 769 crore.

Total income up 20.2% to Rs 1,745 crore.

Total mutual fund QAAUM up 1.1% to Rs 11.17 lakh crore versus Rs 11.04 lakh crore.

HCL Technologies (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit up 3% to Rs 4,624 crore versus Rs 4,488 crore.

Revenue up 1.8% to Rs 34,579 crore versus Rs 33,981 crore.

Ebit up 3.8% to Rs 5,831 crore versus Rs 5,620 crore.

Margin at 16.9% versus 16.5%.

Constant currency revenue down 0.5% to $3,650 million.

FY27 revenue guidance at 1% to 4% in constant currency terms.

New deal wins at $2.41 billion in Q1.

Nuvoco Vistas (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 20% to Rs 160 crore versus Rs 133 crore.

Revenue up 8.9% to Rs 3,129 crore versus Rs 2,873 crore.

Ebitda up 9.6% to Rs 568 crore versus Rs 519 crore.

Margin at 18.2% versus 18.1%.

Reported a one-time loss of Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY26.

Stocks In News

PDS : Signed a multi-year sourcing partnership with a French retailer to manage over US$250 million of annual apparel FOB volume from Nov. 1.

: Signed a multi-year sourcing partnership with a French retailer to manage over US$250 million of annual apparel FOB volume from Nov. 1. Poonawalla Fincorp : Approved issuance of secured NCDs worth Rs 500 crore on July 13, 2026.

: Approved issuance of secured NCDs worth Rs 500 crore on July 13, 2026. Jain Resource Recycling : Approved a corporate guarantee of Rs 50 crore for JV Jain CY Circular Solutions with ICICI Bank on July 13, 2026.

: Approved a corporate guarantee of Rs 50 crore for JV Jain CY Circular Solutions with ICICI Bank on July 13, 2026. Pondy Oxides and Chemicals : Fixed July 21, 2026 as the record date for the stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 5 will be subdivided into equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

: Fixed July 21, 2026 as the record date for the stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 5 will be subdivided into equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. Emcure Pharmaceuticals : Acquired the remaining 12.05% stake, or 6.64 lakh shares, in subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for Rs 231.87 crore.

: Acquired the remaining 12.05% stake, or 6.64 lakh shares, in subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for Rs 231.87 crore. Aster DM Quality Care : Allotted 35.36 crore equity shares to shareholders of erstwhile Quality Care India.

: Allotted 35.36 crore equity shares to shareholders of erstwhile Quality Care India. IFGL Refractories : Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary IFGL Monocon Saudi Company in Saudi Arabia on July 11, 2026 to undertake trading of refractories and related products and services.

: Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary IFGL Monocon Saudi Company in Saudi Arabia on July 11, 2026 to undertake trading of refractories and related products and services. BEL : Received orders worth Rs 572 crore.

: Received orders worth Rs 572 crore. Jaykay Enterprises : Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 155 crore through a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares.

: Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 155 crore through a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares. Neuland Laboratories : India Ratings and Research affirmed the company's bank loan facility ratings at IND A+/Positive for long-term facilities and IND A1 for short-term facilities.

: India Ratings and Research affirmed the company's bank loan facility ratings at IND A+/Positive for long-term facilities and IND A1 for short-term facilities. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company : Appointed Anil Raghavan as Managing Director and CEO with effect from Aug. 11, 2026.

: Appointed Anil Raghavan as Managing Director and CEO with effect from Aug. 11, 2026. State Bank of India : Raised $200 million through senior unsecured Reg-S floating rate notes.

: Raised $200 million through senior unsecured Reg-S floating rate notes. Uno Minda : GST appellate authority remanded the company's appeal against a GST demand, interest and penalty order of Rs 1.72 crore.

: GST appellate authority remanded the company's appeal against a GST demand, interest and penalty order of Rs 1.72 crore. HCL Technologies : Board approved investment of Rs 3,500 crore to set up AI data centres in India through new wholly owned subsidiaries. Board also approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for this purpose.

: Board approved investment of Rs 3,500 crore to set up AI data centres in India through new wholly owned subsidiaries. Board also approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for this purpose. HCL Technologies : Appointed Jacob Christian Dahl as an Independent Director.

: Appointed Jacob Christian Dahl as an Independent Director. Timken India : Received four BIS licences for bearing products.

: Received four BIS licences for bearing products. EMS : Emerged as the lowest bidder for a sewerage infrastructure project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, with an estimated order value of Rs 105.82 crore.

: Emerged as the lowest bidder for a sewerage infrastructure project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, with an estimated order value of Rs 105.82 crore. Carraro India : India Ratings revised the outlook on the company's bank facilities to Positive from Stable, affirmed the long-term rating at IND A+ and upgraded the short-term rating to IND A1+.

: India Ratings revised the outlook on the company's bank facilities to Positive from Stable, affirmed the long-term rating at IND A+ and upgraded the short-term rating to IND A1+. Welspun Enterprises : WPSPL signed a sub-concession agreement for the Rs 7,300 crore Pune-Shirur highway project.

: WPSPL signed a sub-concession agreement for the Rs 7,300 crore Pune-Shirur highway project. UGRO Capital : Approved allotment of commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore on July 13, 2026.

: Approved allotment of commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore on July 13, 2026. Alembic Pharmaceuticals : USFDA issued a warning letter dated July 10, 2026 to a clinical investigator.

: USFDA issued a warning letter dated July 10, 2026 to a clinical investigator. Thejo Engineering : Approved the re-appointment of V.A. George as Executive Chairman for three years and Manoj Joseph as Managing Director for five years, both effective July 15, 2026.

: Approved the re-appointment of V.A. George as Executive Chairman for three years and Manoj Joseph as Managing Director for five years, both effective July 15, 2026. Samman Capital : NCLT allowed clarifications on the Sammaan Finserve-Sammaan Capital scheme of arrangement on July 10, 2026.

: NCLT allowed clarifications on the Sammaan Finserve-Sammaan Capital scheme of arrangement on July 10, 2026. Route Mobile : Approved the acquisition of Heltar Technologies' AI-led omnichannel business through wholly owned subsidiary Route Connect Pvt. Ltd. via a slump sale. To fund the acquisition, the company will provide up to Rs 35 crore as an unsecured loan or inter-corporate deposit to Route Connect.

: Approved the acquisition of Heltar Technologies' AI-led omnichannel business through wholly owned subsidiary Route Connect Pvt. Ltd. via a slump sale. To fund the acquisition, the company will provide up to Rs 35 crore as an unsecured loan or inter-corporate deposit to Route Connect. Grasim Industries : Subsidiary Aditya Birla Renewables approved the acquisition of 100% of Solenergi Power Pvt. Ltd. from Shell Overseas Investment B.V.

: Subsidiary Aditya Birla Renewables approved the acquisition of 100% of Solenergi Power Pvt. Ltd. from Shell Overseas Investment B.V. Transformers & Rectifiers (India) : India Ratings affirmed the company's IND A+/Stable/IND A1+ rating on existing bank facilities worth Rs 1,050 crore and assigned the same rating to additional bank facilities worth Rs 500 crore.

: India Ratings affirmed the company's IND A+/Stable/IND A1+ rating on existing bank facilities worth Rs 1,050 crore and assigned the same rating to additional bank facilities worth Rs 500 crore. Kalyani Steels : CPCB ordered the closure of the company's Koppal plant over alleged environmental compliance violations. The company said it has addressed the issues and is seeking revocation of the closure order.

: CPCB ordered the closure of the company's Koppal plant over alleged environmental compliance violations. The company said it has addressed the issues and is seeking revocation of the closure order. NHPC : Two of the three 170 MW units at the 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim resumed commercial operations after grid synchronisation. The third 170 MW unit is expected to resume in due course.

: Two of the three 170 MW units at the 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim resumed commercial operations after grid synchronisation. The third 170 MW unit is expected to resume in due course. Gujarat Themis : Settled arbitration proceedings against Optimus Drugs.

: Settled arbitration proceedings against Optimus Drugs. Zee Entertainment: RBI approved redemption of FCCBs worth $23.9 million and cancellation of the remaining $215.1 million FCCB commitment.

Board Meetings

Fund raising

Mufin Green Finance

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

IPO Openings

SBI Funds Management

India's largest asset management company and the investment manager for SBI Mutual Fund.

Issue size of Rs 9,812.91 crore.

Entire issue is an offer for sale of 17.10 crore shares.

IPO opens on July 14 and closes on July 16.

Listing scheduled on July 21.

SBI Funds Management (FY26)

Total income up 17.5% to Rs 4,976.11 crore versus Rs 4,236.15 crore.

Ebitda up 18.9% to Rs 4,058.44 crore versus Rs 3,412.94 crore.

Margin at 81.6% versus 80.6%.

Net profit up 20.8% to Rs 3,067.38 crore versus Rs 2,540.15 crore.

Alpine Texworld

Integrated textile manufacturer in India engaged in spinning cotton yarn, weaving, sizing and dyeing fabrics.

Issue size of Rs 126.25 crore.

Entire issue is a fresh issue of 1.20 crore shares.

IPO opens on July 14 and closes on July 16.

Listing scheduled on July 21.

Alpine Texworld (FY25)

Total income up 47.3% to Rs 350.18 crore versus Rs 237.66 crore.

Ebitda up 75.7% to Rs 47.45 crore versus Rs 27 crore.

Margin at 13.6% versus 11.4%.

Net profit up 151.7% to Rs 21.72 crore versus Rs 8.63 crore.

AGM

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond

Raymond Realty

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

MSP Steel & Power

Ujaas Energy

Dodla Dairy

Manappuram Finance

Vedanta

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

SBFC Finance

Jyothy Labs

Supreme Petro

JSW Cement

BLS International

Shriram Properties

Earnings

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Jindal Saw

L&T Technology Services

Madhya Bharat Agro Products

SG Finserve

Tata Elxsi

Bulk/Block Deals

Energy Infrastructure Trust : HDFC Securities sold 44.75 lakh shares at Rs 79.80/share.

: sold 44.75 lakh shares at Rs 79.80/share. Agi Infra : Arihant Capital Markets bought 21,630 shares at Rs 349.09/share.

: bought 21,630 shares at Rs 349.09/share. BF Investment : Ankita Vishal Shah bought 51,399 shares at Rs 571.13/share.

: bought 51,399 shares at Rs 571.13/share. Fino Payments Bank : Agreya Capital Advisors LLP sold 5.77 lakh shares at Rs 154.20/share.

: sold 5.77 lakh shares at Rs 154.20/share. Indian Hume Pipe : Remcom Sales Services Pvt. Ltd. bought 3.45 lakh shares at Rs 394.43/share.

: bought 3.45 lakh shares at Rs 394.43/share. Jana Small Finance Bank : Monet Securities Pvt. Ltd. bought 10.77 lakh shares at Rs 488.30/share. QRG Investments and Holdings sold 10.77 lakh shares at Rs 488.30/share.

: bought 10.77 lakh shares at Rs 488.30/share. sold 10.77 lakh shares at Rs 488.30/share. Justdial : QE Securities LLP sold 1,057 shares at Rs 645.05/share.

: sold 1,057 shares at Rs 645.05/share. Kalyan Jewellers : HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 1.87 lakh shares at Rs 509.56/share.

: sold 1.87 lakh shares at Rs 509.56/share. Knack Packaging : Yuga Stocks and Commodities Pvt. Ltd. sold 7 lakh shares at Rs 213.11/share.

: sold 7 lakh shares at Rs 213.11/share. One Mobikwik Systems : QE Securities LLP bought 9,896 shares at Rs 225.65/share.

: bought 9,896 shares at Rs 225.65/share. Motisons Jewellers : Arihant Capital Markets sold 9.62 lakh shares at Rs 14.30/share. HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 1.08 lakh shares at Rs 14.32/share.

: sold 9.62 lakh shares at Rs 14.30/share. sold 1.08 lakh shares at Rs 14.32/share. Newgen Software Technologies : HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 6,224 shares at Rs 572.24/share. QE Securities LLP sold 55,727 shares at Rs 571.83/share.

: sold 6,224 shares at Rs 572.24/share. sold 55,727 shares at Rs 571.83/share. SKM Egg Products Export : HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 31,042 shares at Rs 355.43/share.

: sold 31,042 shares at Rs 355.43/share. Sumeet Industries : Ajay Mittal bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 2.48/share. Mansi Share and Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 2.48/share. Padmini Polytex Pvt. Ltd. sold 80 lakh shares at Rs 2.48/share. Prijal Tradefin LLP bought 9 lakh shares at Rs 2.48/share.

: bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 2.48/share. bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 2.48/share. sold 80 lakh shares at Rs 2.48/share. bought 9 lakh shares at Rs 2.48/share. Zensar Technologies: HRTI Pvt. Ltd. bought 1.05 lakh shares at Rs 532.57/share.

ASM

Securities shortlisted under Short-Term ASM: Shankara Buildpro .

. Securities excluded from ASM: Bharat Seats, CarTrade Tech, GRM Overseas, Vedanta Oil and Gas.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 14: Nifty Faces Key Test At 24,000 As Trump's Hormuz Plans Turn Global Cues Negative

F&O Cues

Nifty futures up 0.03% at 24,249.00, trading at a premium of 38 points.

Maximum Call open interest at 24,500.

Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: Kaynes.

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