Stock Picks Today: HCLTech, Tata Steel, Waaree Energies, ICICI Prudential, APL Apollo, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across IT, steel, renewable energy, and ports sector, with fresh calls on HCLTech, Tata Steel, Waaree Energies and more.
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From IT and steel to renewable energy and ports, brokerages have turned positive on a range of stocks, including HCLTech, Tata Steel, Waaree Energies, ICICI Prudential AMC, APL Apollo Tubes, Gujarat Pipavav, Grasim Industries and Privi Speciality Chemicals. Analysts also see opportunities in oil marketing companies, paint stocks and the financial sector, alongside a stance on CPI.
MS on HCLTech
- Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 1152 from Rs 1105
- Consensus estimates to stay put
- Strong execution was reflected in Advanced AI revenues
- Pipeline is robust, but macro uncertainty still keeps us cautious about inflection in growth
- Lack of consensus upgrades and strong recent outperformance may lead to near-term underperformance
- Think the data center strategy is bold
- It will take time to show up in its stronger positioning within the client base.
Kotak Securities on HCLTech
- Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 1200
- Strong execution in a weak quarter
- Revenue decline broadly aligns with expectation
- Retains both revenue and margin guidance bands
- Reasonable deal TCV in 1QFY27; expect strong uptick in 2QFY27.
JPMorgan on HCLTech
- Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 1060 from Rs 1000
- Q1 print - rev beat, margins in line
- FY27 revenue growth guidance maintained
- FY27 margin guide maintained
- Increase earnings by 4-6% from margin upgrades over FY27-29.
Nomura on HCLTech
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1290 from Rs 1250
- FY27 starts on a healthy note with good Q1
- Investment in AI data center to go up the value chain
- Margin normalisation likely in FY27
- Hike FY27-28 EPS estimates by ~2-3% to factor in the 1Q results and JasperSoft (unlisted) acquisition closure.
Jefferies on ICICI Pru AMC
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3770
- Q1 Results: Higher Expenses & Lower Alternates Yield Drive Miss
- Operating profit missed estimates due to lower revenues and higher employee costs
- PAT was a miss due to lower other income
- Cut FY28-29 EPS by 3-4% on account of higher employee costs
- Continue to like ICICI AMC due to its diversification and faster growing alternates business.
MS on ICICI Pru AMC
- Maintain Equal-weight; Cut TP to Rs 3320 from Rs 3410
- Operating profit was 1% below estimates as employee costs were higher
- MF inflows have remained resilient
- Raise FY27 estimates given market recovery but trim FY28 forecasts
- Like the franchise but find valuation full.
Bernstein on ICICI Pru AMC
- Maintain Outperfrom with TP of Rs 3510
- Q1FY27: Healthy operating growth with support from treasury gains
- Healthy markets in Q1 led MF AuM to grow and stronger treasury gains.
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MS on Grasim Industries
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3900
- Aditya Birla Renewables, a subsidiary of Grasim, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Solenergi Power
- See this as positive development for ABReN and Grasim, as this deal provides immediate scale
- Takes closer to 10GWp target well ahead of time
- Management is now targeting to double capacity over the next few years
- See the Sprng acquisition as a timely bet on India's energy security agenda
- Gives the Aditya Birla Group scaled exposure to the accelerating shift towards domestically sourced renewable power.
Citi on Grasim Industries
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3600
- Aditya Birla Renewables to Acquire Assets; Grasim to Infuse Equity to Fund
- Grasim would like to balance capital allocation with scaling up the business
- Understand Grasim will raise debt
- Pending clarity on the impact on Grasim's leverage, the stock could react negatively.
Citi on Oil Companies
- Soft Crude, Strong Refining - Prefer Downstream over Upstream
- See tightened global product balances despite relatively resilient crude supply, supporting elevated refining cracks
- This dynamic of soft crude prices but high refining cracks augurs well for OMCs' integrated margins (IOCL>BPCL>HPCL)
- ONGC too has been called upon for national service following directions from the gov't to develop an SPR facility
- Prefer downstream OMCs over upstream SOEs.
Investec on Seshaasai Tech
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 430
- A quality annuity franchise + an emerging growth engine
- India's payment card manufacturing market is oligopolistic, with high entry barriers
- Payment cards should remain relevant
- IoT is new growth engine
- See steady margins and healthy cash conversion.
UBS on Waaree Energies
- Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3100 from Rs 4400
- Ambitious capex amid sector challenges
- Risk-reward appears balanced amid sector headwinds
- Frontloading of capex likely to drive faster sector consolidation
- Incremental returns on capex, execution to remain key focus for investors
- Medium term challenges persists.
BofA on APL Apollo
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2170
- Volumes down 6% YoY on soft developer/dealer demand
- Margin resilience to cushion earnings
- Valuations attractive; volume likely to pick up in H2.
Jefferies on Financials
- FCNR-B: Comparing Rates & IRRs; Tad Higher IRRs Can Lift Mobilization
- Comparison shows that divergence in rates is higher than in IRRs
- SBI's 3yr-IRR is below peers, but 5yr-IRR is higher
- Foreign banks offer lower rates with high leverage to lift IRR
- Banks need to raise funds for client-leveraging before mobilizing FCNR-B deposits
- Rates are a tad below threshold for 'attractiveness', but banks can raise it by 20-30 bps or adjust for larger clients to lift inflow.
HSBC on Tata Steel
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 260
- Netherlands criminal proceedings relate to a limited number of incidents in the past
- TATA's exchange filing highlights the criminal proceedings at TSIJ relate to a limited number of incidents in the past
- Of 135,000 pushes, there was one instance in 2023 and zero instances in either 2024 or 2025.
HSBC on Gujarat Pipavav
- Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 140
- Containers recovered but only marginally
- Q1FY27 throughput was mixed
- Containers posted the first growth in 10 quarters but missed company guidance
- Bulk and liquids fell with RoRo the only bright spot.
BofA on CPI
- Breached the RBI's target after 17-months
- CPI details: Food, Fuel led inflation higher; core sticky
- Do not see any immediate reversal in fuel price hikes as OMCs recoup the losses
- See headline inflation remaining above 4% going forward as inflation risks turn more domestic owing to weak start of South-West monsoon
- Expect CPI inflation at 4.8% yoy for FY27 with risks evenly balanced.
InCred on Privi Speciality
- Initiate Add with TP of Rs 4796
- Steady growth going ahead
- Sticky customer base and a resilient specialty-chemicals franchise
- Capacity expansion should sustain double-digit growth
- Pine-chemistry integration is the key advantage
- Backward integration and stable margins should lift FY29F EPS
- Healthy earnings growth supports ADD rating on the stocky.
JPMorgan on Paint Sector
- Paint demand witnesses divergent trends across geographies
- Secondary offtakes moderate somewhat
- Price hikes continued in June; Competition stable yet firm
- Limited on-the-ground impact of the JSW-Akzo merger so far
- Order fulfillment faced temporary constraints amid the Middle East conflict.
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