Stock Picks Today: HCLTech, Tata Steel, Waaree Energies, ICICI Prudential, APL Apollo, And More On Brokerages' Radar

MS on HCLTech Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 1152 from Rs 1105

Consensus estimates to stay put

Strong execution was reflected in Advanced AI revenues

Pipeline is robust, but macro uncertainty still keeps us cautious about inflection in growth

Lack of consensus upgrades and strong recent outperformance may lead to near-term underperformance

Think the data center strategy is bold

It will take time to show up in its stronger positioning within the client base. Kotak Securities on HCLTech Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 1200

Strong execution in a weak quarter

Revenue decline broadly aligns with expectation

Retains both revenue and margin guidance bands

Reasonable deal TCV in 1QFY27; expect strong uptick in 2QFY27. JPMorgan on HCLTech Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 1060 from Rs 1000

Q1 print - rev beat, margins in line

FY27 revenue growth guidance maintained

FY27 margin guide maintained

Increase earnings by 4-6% from margin upgrades over FY27-29. Nomura on HCLTech Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1290 from Rs 1250

FY27 starts on a healthy note with good Q1

Investment in AI data center to go up the value chain

Margin normalisation likely in FY27

Hike FY27-28 EPS estimates by ~2-3% to factor in the 1Q results and JasperSoft (unlisted) acquisition closure. Jefferies on ICICI Pru AMC Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3770

Q1 Results: Higher Expenses & Lower Alternates Yield Drive Miss

Operating profit missed estimates due to lower revenues and higher employee costs

PAT was a miss due to lower other income

Cut FY28-29 EPS by 3-4% on account of higher employee costs

Continue to like ICICI AMC due to its diversification and faster growing alternates business. MS on ICICI Pru AMC Maintain Equal-weight; Cut TP to Rs 3320 from Rs 3410

Operating profit was 1% below estimates as employee costs were higher

MF inflows have remained resilient

Raise FY27 estimates given market recovery but trim FY28 forecasts

Like the franchise but find valuation full. Bernstein on ICICI Pru AMC Maintain Outperfrom with TP of Rs 3510

Q1FY27: Healthy operating growth with support from treasury gains

Healthy markets in Q1 led MF AuM to grow and stronger treasury gains. ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy On July 14: Tata Tech, Karur Vysya Bank, Mphasis, And More MS on Grasim Industries Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3900

Aditya Birla Renewables, a subsidiary of Grasim, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Solenergi Power

See this as positive development for ABReN and Grasim, as this deal provides immediate scale

Takes closer to 10GWp target well ahead of time

Management is now targeting to double capacity over the next few years

See the Sprng acquisition as a timely bet on India's energy security agenda

Gives the Aditya Birla Group scaled exposure to the accelerating shift towards domestically sourced renewable power. Citi on Grasim Industries Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3600

Aditya Birla Renewables to Acquire Assets; Grasim to Infuse Equity to Fund

Grasim would like to balance capital allocation with scaling up the business

Understand Grasim will raise debt

Pending clarity on the impact on Grasim's leverage, the stock could react negatively. Citi on Oil Companies Soft Crude, Strong Refining - Prefer Downstream over Upstream

See tightened global product balances despite relatively resilient crude supply, supporting elevated refining cracks

This dynamic of soft crude prices but high refining cracks augurs well for OMCs' integrated margins (IOCL>BPCL>HPCL)

ONGC too has been called upon for national service following directions from the gov't to develop an SPR facility

Prefer downstream OMCs over upstream SOEs. Investec on Seshaasai Tech Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 430

A quality annuity franchise + an emerging growth engine

India's payment card manufacturing market is oligopolistic, with high entry barriers

Payment cards should remain relevant

IoT is new growth engine

See steady margins and healthy cash conversion. UBS on Waaree Energies Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3100 from Rs 4400

Ambitious capex amid sector challenges

Risk-reward appears balanced amid sector headwinds

Frontloading of capex likely to drive faster sector consolidation

Incremental returns on capex, execution to remain key focus for investors

Medium term challenges persists. BofA on APL Apollo Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2170

Volumes down 6% YoY on soft developer/dealer demand

Margin resilience to cushion earnings

Valuations attractive; volume likely to pick up in H2. Jefferies on Financials FCNR-B: Comparing Rates & IRRs; Tad Higher IRRs Can Lift Mobilization

Comparison shows that divergence in rates is higher than in IRRs

SBI's 3yr-IRR is below peers, but 5yr-IRR is higher

Foreign banks offer lower rates with high leverage to lift IRR

Banks need to raise funds for client-leveraging before mobilizing FCNR-B deposits

Rates are a tad below threshold for 'attractiveness', but banks can raise it by 20-30 bps or adjust for larger clients to lift inflow. HSBC on Tata Steel Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 260

Netherlands criminal proceedings relate to a limited number of incidents in the past

TATA's exchange filing highlights the criminal proceedings at TSIJ relate to a limited number of incidents in the past

Of 135,000 pushes, there was one instance in 2023 and zero instances in either 2024 or 2025. HSBC on Gujarat Pipavav Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 140

Containers recovered but only marginally

Q1FY27 throughput was mixed

Containers posted the first growth in 10 quarters but missed company guidance

Bulk and liquids fell with RoRo the only bright spot. BofA on CPI Breached the RBI's target after 17-months

CPI details: Food, Fuel led inflation higher; core sticky

Do not see any immediate reversal in fuel price hikes as OMCs recoup the losses

See headline inflation remaining above 4% going forward as inflation risks turn more domestic owing to weak start of South-West monsoon

Expect CPI inflation at 4.8% yoy for FY27 with risks evenly balanced. InCred on Privi Speciality Initiate Add with TP of Rs 4796

Steady growth going ahead

Sticky customer base and a resilient specialty-chemicals franchise

Capacity expansion should sustain double-digit growth

Pine-chemistry integration is the key advantage

Backward integration and stable margins should lift FY29F EPS

Healthy earnings growth supports ADD rating on the stocky. JPMorgan on Paint Sector Paint demand witnesses divergent trends across geographies

Secondary offtakes moderate somewhat

Price hikes continued in June; Competition stable yet firm

Limited on-the-ground impact of the JSW-Akzo merger so far

Order fulfillment faced temporary constraints amid the Middle East conflict. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.