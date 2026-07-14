US-Iran War News Live Updates: Will Control Strait Of Hormuz Says Trump; One Indian Killed In Iranian Strikes
Trump announced reinstating a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage following renewed US-Iran clashes.
US President Donald Trump says the United States is 'reinstating' a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage. He made the announcement in a post on social media Monday, after another exchange of fire between the United States and Iran over the critical waterway. A fifth of the world's oil and gas passed through the strait before Iran asserted control over it after the start of the war.
Iranian strikes on two UAE-flagged tankers, Mombasa and Bahia, in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters killed one Indian crew member and injured eight others, according to the UAE Ministry of Defense.
The US military's official death toll from the Iran war has risen to 14 after a Navy pilot died in a helicopter crash in the Arabian Sea in early July. The number of US troops injured in the conflict has also climbed to more than 400 as of Monday. According to Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, most of those casualties involved traumatic brain injuries.
The Navy initially described the July 1 incident as an emergency landing, saying there was “no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action”. The three other sailors on board were rescued shortly after the crash.
The Pentagon's latest casualty update includes one non-combat death in July, marking the first recorded fatality since 13 service members were killed in separate incidents in March during the opening phase of the war.
Iran War Live Updates: We Will Be Fair, Says Araghchi
In a post on X, Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, "POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair."
POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 13, 2026
Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER.
20% is of course too much. We will be fair
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Hormuz Will Remain Open With Or Without Iran
US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social said that the Strait of Hormuz is open and will remain open with or without Iran.
"We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately," Trump wrote.
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