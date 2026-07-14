US-Iran War News Live Updates: Will Control Strait Of Hormuz Says Trump; One Indian Killed In Iranian Strikes

US President Donald Trump says the United States is 'reinstating' a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage. He made the announcement in a post on social media Monday, after another exchange of fire between the United States and Iran over the critical waterway. A fifth of the world's oil and gas passed through the strait before Iran asserted control over it after the start of the war.

Iranian strikes on two UAE-flagged tankers, Mombasa and Bahia, in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters killed one Indian crew member and injured eight others, according to the UAE Ministry of Defense.

The US military's official death toll from the Iran war has risen to 14 after a Navy pilot died in a helicopter crash in the Arabian Sea in early July. The number of US troops injured in the conflict has also climbed to more than 400 as of Monday. According to Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, most of those casualties involved traumatic brain injuries.

The Navy initially described the July 1 incident as an emergency landing, saying there was “no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action”. The three other sailors on board were rescued shortly after the crash.

The Pentagon's latest casualty update includes one non-combat death in July, marking the first recorded fatality since 13 service members were killed in separate incidents in March during the opening phase of the war.