Mumbai Weather Alert: Will It Rain In City, Thane And Palghar Today? Check IMD's Forecast For Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar districts in Maharashtra on Monday, with the state remaining under a green alert, indicating no severe weather threat.

Private weather forecaster AccuWeather has predicted a rather cloudy, breezy and hot day in Mumbai, with a few morning showers followed by light rain later in the day. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius, with weather conditions posing a possible risk of dehydration and heatstroke during strenuous outdoor activities.

For the night, AccuWeather has forecast mostly cloudy skies with a bit of rain, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

With only light rainfall forecast and no weather warnings in place, major disruptions due to weather are unlikely across Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring districts on Monday.

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According to the IMD's daily forecast, light rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Hingoli and Nanded. Meanwhile, Palghar, Raigad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna and Sangli could witness light rain accompanied by thundershowers during the day.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Ratnagiri, while several districts, including Pune, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Beed and Solapur, are expected to remain largely dry.

No weather warnings have been issued for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

The IMD said isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Konkan and Goa between July 14 and July 16, while Madhya Maharashtra may receive isolated to scattered showers from July 14 to July 19. For Marathwada, rainfall activity is expected to pick up between July 15 and July 19, the department added.

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