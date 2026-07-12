Hotels, Homes Flooded After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Foods In J&K's Pahalgam | Watch

A sudden spell of intense rainfall, believed to have been triggered by a localised cloudburst, caused flash floods in parts of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, inundating hotels, residential houses and roads while prompting emergency authorities to launch relief and assessment operations.

According to officials, the cloudburst struck the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu, causing a nearby stream to swell rapidly and overflow into surrounding areas. The surge of debris-laden floodwaters swept through parts of the popular tourist destination, entering hotels, homes and other properties.

Videos circulating on social media showed muddy water rushing through streets and flooding buildings, with residents and tourists witnessing the sudden rise in water levels. Authorities said the flash flooding was caused by an intense burst of rainfall that overwhelmed local streams and drainage channels.

Despite the widespread flooding, officials confirmed that there were no reports of deaths or injuries, reported PTI.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to assess the damage, assist affected residents and tourists, and restore normalcy in the area.

The incident comes amid persistent monsoon activity across Jammu and Kashmir, where heavy rainfall in recent days has triggered flash floods and landslides in several districts. The adverse weather has damaged roads, houses and public infrastructure, disrupting normal life in many parts of the Union Territory.

Local authorities continue to monitor the situation in Pahalgam as water levels recede and damage assessments are carried out.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Pahalgam logged the highest rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over a 24-hour period, with local weather stations measuring 42.6 mm of precipitation.

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The heavy downpour triggered a sharp rise in the water levels of both the Sheshnag and Lidder streams, though officials confirmed that both remained safely below their respective danger and alarm thresholds.

The rain was widespread across the valley. Over the same 24-hour period, Sonamarg recorded 21 mm of rainfall, followed by Gulmarg at 11.8 mm and Baramulla at 5.5 mm.

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