The Odyssey Premiere: Dimple Kapadia Stuns In Shiva-Inspired Necklace, Bandhani-Zardozi Couture

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia grabbed attention with her striking fashion choice at the Mumbai premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on July 11. The 69-year-old actor attended the event in a couture ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, accessorised with statement jewellery from the designer duo's collection.

Kapadia's look became a hot topic online, with her described as ‘stunning and effortlessly elegant' and ‘classy styling'.

A Bandhani and Zardozi-Inspired Couture Look

As for the premiere, Dimple Kapadia wore a black chamois ‘Godart' Coat with hand-embroidered Bandhani motifs. The floor-length coat was detailed with vibrant Resham threadwork and Zardozi embroidery, while structured power shoulders added a dramatic silhouette.

She combined her embroidered coat with a black quilted waistcoat and a sarong skirt.

Her accessories included the Talismati Eye pendant necklace, inspired by Lord Shiva's third eye. Crafted in gold, the necklace featured diamonds and rubies. She completed the look with Taweez-inspired hoop earrings, stacked gold bangles and a hand-embroidered gold bag.

For makeup, the actor opted for nude lips, pink blush and kohl-lined eyes, while her blow-dried hair was left open with a side parting.

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Social Media Reacts to Her Look

Dimple Kapadia's appearance received an enthusiastic response online after Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared photographs from the event on Instagram.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026. The film features an ensemble cast including Elliot Page, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Travis Scott and Charlize Theron.

Dimple Kapadia's appearance at the Mumbai premiere added a touch of glamour to the event, with her couture ensemble drawing widespread attention both at the venue and on social media.



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