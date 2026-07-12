India Condemns Iran's Strike On Merchant Vessel Off Oman's Coast; 10 Indians Rescued, One Missing

India strongly condemned the attack on the commercial merchant vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, calling the continued targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the Middle East "deeply worrisome" amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the vessel was carrying 11 Indian nationals when it was struck by what Iranian authorities described as a "warning shot".

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The ministry confirmed that 10 Indian crew members had been rescued, while one Indian national remains missing. The Indian Embassy in Muscat is working closely with Omani authorities as search and rescue operations continue to locate the missing seafarer.

The MEA released a statement which reads, "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian national is reportedly missing."

India thanked the Omani government for its assistance in the rescue efforts and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian citizens abroad. The ministry also urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation in the region.

Tehran claimed the Cyprus-flagged ship had sailed along an unauthorised route, prompting Iranian forces to target it. Following the incident, Iran once again declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and warned that any military retaliation would receive a "severe response", further intensifying regional tensions.

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The conflict intensified further as the United States executed a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran in retaliation for an attack on a merchant container ship. This operation marks the third time this week that American forces have targeted Iranian positions, severely straining regional security. According to a military statement, US forces have hit more than 300 targets over the course of three nights of intensive strikes this week.

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