DLF Chairman's Rajiv Singh Remuneration Up 20% To Rs 44.06 Crore In Fiscal 2025-26 Amid Better Performance

Realty major DLF Ltd Chairman Rajiv Singh's remuneration rose 20% to Rs 44.06 crore in the last fiscal amid better performance, according to its latest annual report.

As per the list of remuneration paid/payable to directors/KMPs (key managerial personnel) during 2025-26, the DLF's Chairman and whole-time director has received Rs 44.06 crore remuneration for the last fiscal year against Rs 36.65 crore in 2024-25.

Out of the total remuneration paid to the DLF Chairman, Rs 41.74 crore has been in the form of commission.

DLF's Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi has received Rs 15.30 crore as remuneration for 2025-26, up 8% from Rs 14.16 crore in the preceding year. Out of this, Rs 5.45 crore is in commission form.

The remuneration of DLF's MD Devinder Singh increased 24% to Rs 17.52 crore last fiscal from Rs 14.16 crore in 2024-25.

He received Rs 7.68 crore as commission.

Tyagi and Devinder Singh became Managing Directors with effect from Aug. 4, 2023.

DLF is India's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

In the annual report, DLF said that it pays remuneration by way of a fixed base salary and allowances, annual performance award, commission, retirement and other benefits and reimbursements.

The performance-based award/commission is based on the individual performance and/or qualitative and quantitative assessment of the company's performance, it added.

In his message to shareholders, the DLF Chairman noted that the company has played a key role in transforming India's urban landscape, creating world-class developments and landmarks across leading cities.

"With a strong legacy, robust governance and institutional strength, DLF is well positioned for the next phase of growth," he added.

Looking ahead, Singh said the company sees strong opportunities in a resilient and growing India.

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has navigated global challenges while maintaining strong macroeconomic fundamentals, he stated.

"With continued focus on infrastructure and urbanisation, DLF stands committed to unlocking significant opportunities for India's urban development," Singh told shareholders.

In May, DLF Ltd reported a marginal increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 4,414.68 crore in FY26 from Rs 4,366.82 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income rose to Rs 9,816.04 crore in FY26 from Rs 8,995.89 crore a year earlier.

On the operational front, DLF Ltd's sales bookings fell 5 per cent to Rs 20,143 crore last fiscal from a record Rs 21,223 crore in 2024-25.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

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DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects, spanning over 352 million sq ft.

The group has 280 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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