US-Iran War, Inflation Data, Monsoon, Q1 Results & More — The Week Ahead

The upcoming week is likely to remain volatile amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which has rattled the global markets since late February.

The week ahead will focus on US-Iran conflict, monsoon related developments, India's June retail inflation and WPI inflation. Additionally, the US will also release CPI and producer price inflation data for the last month this well. Crude oil prices are likely to be a matter of concern amid the geopolitical risks, while investors navigate a packed calendar of quarterly earnings.

For football enthusiasts, the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which started on June 11 will add to the buzz in the upcoming week.

US-Iran Conflict

Focus will be on tensions between United States and Iran, with Tehran announcing Strait of Hormuz closure following latest round of attacks. US forces launched third round of strikes against Iran following an alleged attack on Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Inflation Data

Investors and traders will asess June retail inflation data scheduled to be released on Monday, July 13, followed by WPI inflation data on Tuesday, July 14. Meanwhile, US will release June CPI data on Tuesday, July 14 and producer price inflation data on Wednesday, July 15. These numbers are expectated to influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook and global market sentiment.

ALSO READ: IPOs This Week: SBI Funds, Alpine Texworld Among Mainboard Issues To Hit India's Primary Market

Earnings this week

In the upcoming week, several firms will announce Q1 FY27 earnings, with management commentary expected to play an important role in shaping sectoral trends and earnings expectations. Some of the key companies and lenders announcing quarterly earnings this week are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Union Bank of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electrical, JSW Steel, Federal Bank.

Monsoon Update

Amid cocnerns over lower than expected monsoon rainfall this year, the week is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over northeast India, West Bengal, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya. Subdued rainfall activity is expected over the plains of northwest, westcentral and over south Peninsular India.

Jaishankar To Launch UNSC campaign

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will launch India's campaign for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2028–29 term and also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the upcoming week.

He will launch India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29 at a special event in the UN headquarters on Monday. Jaishankar will also attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Water Stock Nears 50%, But Reservoir Levels Still Trail Last Year's Mark

Piyush Goyal visit to Spain

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a five-day visit to Spain, Belgium, and Finland to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between India and the three countries, an official statement said on Sunday. The delegation comprises leading Indian companies across sectors, including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, gems and jewellery, food processing, healthcare, and design, the commerce ministry said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.