Mumbai Water Stock Nears 50%, But Reservoir Levels Still Trail Last Year’s Mark

Mumbai's water stock has climbed to almost 50%, but the latest data shows it is still far below last year's level, which means the city's reservoir recovery is improving but not yet comfortable.

According to the BMC's update on X , the seven lakes supplying Mumbai held 721,354 million litres of useful live storage on July 12, 2026, amounting 49.84% of total capacity, compared with 74.47% a year ago. The gap matters because Mumbai depends on these lakes for daily drinking water, and a weaker stock can leave the city exposed if rainfall slows again.

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Mumbai's water reserves

The picture differs across the reservoirs. Tulsi and Vehar are at or near full useful storage, and both began overflowing earlier this week, while Tansa and Upper Vaitarna have also improved after fresh rain in the catchment areas.

Bhatsa, the largest source in the system, is at 44.30%, which is important because it supplies a large share of the city's water. The report also notes that Middle Vaitarna's gate was closed on July 6, and Upper Vaitarna release was stopped the same day, showing that reservoir operations are now being adjusted as inflows rise.

Current stock compared to last year

The year-on-year comparison is what makes the report stand out. Even though the monsoon has brought a sharp recovery from the crisis levels seen in June, the current stock is still well below the 2025 reading of 74.47% and below the more comfortable levels Mumbai has enjoyed in other years.

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Suggesting the city has moved out of immediate danger, but it has not yet reached a fully safe buffer. If rainfall remains steady in the catchment regions, the stock can improve further, but any long dry spell could slow the recovery.

This means Mumbai is better placed than it was a few weeks ago, but water planners still need to watch the lakes closely. The current stock is enough to ease fears of an immediate shortage, yet not enough to ignore the risk of a weak finish to the monsoon. For residents, the message is simple: the crisis has eased, but the city is still not back to last year's comfort zone.

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