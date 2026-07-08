Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 41% Capacity: Stock Surges 24% In 48 Hours; Tulsi, Vihar Overflow

The seven water supplying lakes in Mumbai continue to surge amid intense spells of rain in the city and nearby regions. The data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that the fresh stock in the lakes rose 12.44% over 24 hours to reach 5,98,589 million litres on Wednesday. This represents 41.36% of their combined capacity of 14.47 million litres.

These water supplying lakes in Mumbai - Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna - are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. They heavily depend on monsoon for their replenishment.

“Due to the rainfall that occurred in the 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, to Wednesday, July 8, 2026, the water stock in the 7 reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai has reached 41.36%. In the last 24 hours, there has been a 12.44% increase in the water stock in the reservoirs. Additionally, there has been a 24.44% increase in 48 hours,' the BMC posted.

After subdued monsoon activity in June, widespread rainfall in July has helped the stock in these reservoirs to recover gradually. According to the BMC, Vihar Lake, which was nearly full a day ago, started overflowing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Tulsi Lake also began overflowing shortly after.

As per BMC data, the remaining lakes are yet to reach full capacity. Upper Vaitarna stood at 20.66% of its useful storage on Wednesday, while Middle Vaitarna was at 34.68% and Bhatsa at 35.59%. Modak Sagar was at 72.14%, while Tansa reached 69.35%, the data showed.

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Today Weather Forecast For Mumbai:

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas is expected to ease over the next few days, which could affect the pace at which these lakes replenish.

After a week of yellow and orange alerts due to very heavy rainfall, Mumbai is expected to see light to moderate rainfall from July 8-11. The IMD has not issued any specific alert for the city during this period. The BMC has also clarified that with no adverse weather expected, schools and colleges will not remain closed on Wednesday in Mumbai.

As per the IMD, Mumbai will experience “generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius till 8:30 a.m. on July 9.”

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Similar weather is expected in Thane and Nashik till July 11. In Palghar, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for July 8, warning of “heavy rainfall at isolated places”, following which light rain is expected till July 11.

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