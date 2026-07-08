Mumbai Rains Nowcast Warning: Orange Alert Issued For City, Thane And Palghar; High Tide Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Wednesday, as they braced for another spell of monsoon rains following days of disruptive downpours.

The weather bureau's morning bulletin forecast a generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rain over Mumbai and its suburbs through the day.

Private forecaster AccuWeather offered a similar outlook, predicting a drenching thunderstorm in the morning that would ease into lighter afternoon showers, before cloudy skies returned overnight with occasional rain and thunder.

A high tide of 3.77 metres is expected to hit Mumbai's coastline at 5.17 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a second high tide of 3.49 metres at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Low tides of 1.31 metres and 2.32 metres are forecast for shortly after midnight and around 12.30 p.m. on Thursday, respectively.

The weather has already taken a toll on the city's infrastructure and commute.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Train services on the Western Railway were disrupted for a second consecutive evening on Tuesday, after water levels between Vasai and Virar stations breached the danger mark amid the relentless rain.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), meanwhile, said it recorded 38 complaints of trees and branches coming down across the metropolis, split between the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs, though officials confirmed no injuries were reported.

The civic body also recorded two short-circuit complaints and ten reports of partial house or wall collapses over the same period.

Despite the alert, normalcy is expected to prevail for the city's students: all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will function as usual on Wednesday. Palghar, however, has kept its schools shut as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ: School Holiday: Are Schools Closed in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar?

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