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US-Iran War Live News Updates: US Strikes Port Cities Of Iran After Three Ships Were Hit In Hormuz

US Central Command said American forces launched the strikes "to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping."

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US-Iran War Live News Updates: US Strikes Port Cities Of Iran After Three Ships Were Hit In Hormuz
Iran War Live Updates
4 minutes ago

The US military launched new strikes against Iran early on Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest exchange of fire to threaten the interim deal to end the fighting between the two countries. The strikes were expected to hit a variety of military sites and port facilities, US officials said.

The renewed attacks were sure to add to the difficulty of the negotiations aimed at fully reopening the strait, rolling back Tehran's disputed nuclear programme and reaching a permanent end to the war launched Feb 28.

In a statement posted to social media, US Central Command said American forces launched the strikes “to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.”

One US official said the military is targeting Iranian air defence systems, coastal surveillance systems, ground-to-air missiles as well as launch sites for anti-ship cruise missiles and drones. Iranian port facilities are also being targeted, that official added.

The second official said the strikes would likely last for hours. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing military operation. Iranian state media reported the sound of explosions in Qeshm and Bandar Abbas.
 

Jul 08, 2026 06:43 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Cancels Iran Oil License

A similar spate of Iranian attacks on shipping and US retaliation occurred late last month, while the new strikes were notable for happening while President Donald Trump was in Turkey for a summit of the NATO military alliance.

Hours after the three tankers were struck by projectiles, the United States revoked a licence that had authorised the sale of Iranian oil as part of the interim deal to end the fighting between the US and Iran.

 

(Source: AP)

Jul 08, 2026 06:34 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Military Says Strikes In Response To Tehran's Attacks

US military says it's launching strikes on Iran following Tehran's attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.

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