Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

SpaceX Enters Nasdaq 100 In Rough Orbit; Shares Slump Over 3%

SpaceX joins the Nasdaq 100 but weak investor sentiment drags the stock lower

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
SpaceX Enters Nasdaq 100 In Rough Orbit; Shares Slump Over 3%
SpaceX shares fall over 3% after debut in the Nasdaq 100 despite index inclusion.
(Photo: SpaceX/X)

SpaceX shares fell more than 3% on Tuesday despite the company joining the Nasdaq 100 Index, as investors booked profits following a strong rally ahead of the inclusion.

The stock declined over 3% in early trade, underperforming the broader technology sector even as its entry into the benchmark index marked a key milestone for the company.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US Stock Market Today: Dow Hits Record But Chip Stocks Selloff Drags Nasdaq, S&P 500 Lower

US Stock Market Today: Dow Hits Record But Chip Stocks Selloff Drags Nasdaq, S&P 500 Lower

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source