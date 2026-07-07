SpaceX Enters Nasdaq 100 In Rough Orbit; Shares Slump Over 3%

SpaceX shares fall over 3% after debut in the Nasdaq 100 despite index inclusion.(Photo: SpaceX/X)
SpaceX shares fell more than 3% on Tuesday despite the company joining the Nasdaq 100 Index, as investors booked profits following a strong rally ahead of the inclusion.
The stock declined over 3% in early trade, underperforming the broader technology sector even as its entry into the benchmark index marked a key milestone for the company.
(This is a developing story)
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.