SpaceX Enters Nasdaq 100 In Rough Orbit; Shares Slump Over 3%

SpaceX shares fell more than 3% on Tuesday despite the company joining the Nasdaq 100 Index, as investors booked profits following a strong rally ahead of the inclusion.

The stock declined over 3% in early trade, underperforming the broader technology sector even as its entry into the benchmark index marked a key milestone for the company.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.