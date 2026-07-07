'Lovers': Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon Make Relationship 'Official', Celebrity Hairstylist Post Viral

The relationship between Hollywood star Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon was seemingly made official on social media. The couple, who have been romantically linked since late 2022, grabbed attention after attending the high-profile wedding celebrations of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City.

Their public appearance at the star-studded event was followed by celebrity hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti sharing a series of photographs featuring the couple on Instagram. Laurie captioned the post, "My favourite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in NYC."

Among the pictures, the opening photograph showed the couple posing together, marking one of their most prominent public appearances as a pair. The remaining images featured individual portraits of Brad and Ines, highlighting their elegant looks for the wedding festivities.

For the occasion, the 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor opted for a classic black tuxedo, while the 33-year-old jewellery business executive, Ines de Ramon, wore a sophisticated sheer black dress. The couple reportedly attended the celebrity wedding celebrations held at Madison Square Garden, one of New York City's most iconic venues.

Although Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have maintained a relatively private relationship over the past few years, they have gradually become more comfortable appearing together at public events. Their latest appearance is being viewed by many fans as the strongest public acknowledgement of their romance so far.

The two initially made headlines for dating in November 2022 after Ines had just ended her relationship with actor Paul Wesley. They have continued to be photographed together at various occasions but have avoided talking directly about one another.

Brad Pitt was previously married to the actress and film producer Angelina Jolie. The two were married in 2014 before splitting up in 2016, and their divorce was officially finalised in 2024. They share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon appear to be embracing a more public chapter in their relationship, putting months of speculation to rest while delighting fans.

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