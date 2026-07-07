Mumbai Rain Alert: School Holiday Declared In Palghar; BMC Yet To Confirm

The Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday, July 8, as heavy rainfall continues to batter the district, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to announce whether schools in Mumbai will remain closed.

In an order issued on Tuesday, District Collector and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Indu Rani Jakhad, directed that all Anganwadis, government and private primary and secondary schools, Zilla Parishad schools, municipal schools, aided and unaided schools, Ashram schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres across Palghar district will remain shut on July 8.

The order, issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Maharashtra government's school education guidelines, said the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing weather conditions and the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department.

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"As per the advance warning given by the India Meteorological Department, Palghar district is currently receiving heavy rainfall," the order said.

It further noted that authorities had taken into account "the heavy rainfall in the district... the time taken for the water standing on the roads to drain, and the time taken for the situation to return to normal" before deciding to suspend classes.

"I am of the opinion that it is necessary to declare a holiday on Wednesday, 08.07.2026," the order stated, citing student safety and precautionary measures.

The district administration said the order comes into immediate effect.

As of now, the BMC has not issued any notification on whether schools in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday. The latest weather update also points to a rainy night ahead. Weather observers have warned that large rainbands moving in from the Arabian Sea are expected to bring heavy rainfall across Mumbai from around 6:45 p.m., with the north-western suburbs likely to be hit first before the rain spreads across the rest of the city.

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The fresh alert comes after widespread disruption caused by heavy rain over the past few days. Several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed severe waterlogging, traffic snarls and delays to suburban train and road transport services.

Residents, parents and students are advised to keep a close watch on official announcements from their respective civic bodies, as any decision on school and college closures is expected to be communicated through official circulars if weather conditions deteriorate further.

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