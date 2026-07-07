Mumbai School Holiday, WFH For Employees On Wednesday? BMC Clarifies As Fake Claims Go Viral

Social media posts claiming that Mumbai will close its offices and schools on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, not true. All companies and educational institutions may operate regularly, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not released any such notification for the day.

The BMC announced a limited school and college holiday on Tuesday, July 7, due to the city's recent severe rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) downgraded the city's warning, nevertheless, because the weather has subsequently improved.

To dispel the rumours of school and office closures, BMC was prompted to issue a clarification.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hereby clarifies that this message is completely false and that the Municipal Corporation has issued no such notification", BMC stated in a post on X.

In neighbouring Palghar district, however, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in view of the weather situation.

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"One should remain cautious of such false and misleading messages. For reliable and official information, follow the official social media account of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (MyBMC). Likewise, contact the helpline number 1916, appeals the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration," the post further read.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" signal for Mumbai, predicting further intense rain and strong gusts. After a short morning break on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the city's infrastructure, daily life, and transportation have all been severely impacted by the unrelenting rains.

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