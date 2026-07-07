Landslide In Kasara Ghat, Traffic On Mumbai-Agra National Highway Towards Nashik Disrupted

A massive landslide triggered by torrential rain blocked the Old Kasara Ghat corridor, halting traffic after a deluge of soil, rocks and uprooted trees crashed onto the roadway. No casualties were reported in the incident, as per reports.

Highway police quickly rushed to the scene to clear the debris, successfully reopening one lane to restore restricted vehicular movement.

The incident occurred in the early hours on Tuesday as relentless rainfall weakened the hilly terrain, causing large boulders, rocks and debris to roll down onto the highway.

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Old Kasara Ghat section is a crucial route connecting Mumbai with north-eastern Maharashtra, including Nashik. The massive accumulation of mud, stones and debris completely blocked the main carriageway, bringing traffic movement to a standstill.

Meanwhile, train operations between Mumbai and Pune remained paralysed for the second consecutive day following a series of major landslides triggered by relentless monsoon downpours in the treacherous Bhor Ghat section of the Central Railway network.

The disruptions have severely impacted the highly critical Karjat-Lonavala stretch, widely recognised as one of the busiest, steepest and most geographically challenging transit routes in Maharashtra.

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A tragic rain-related incident occurred on Sunday night in eastern Mumbai's Mankhurd area, where a ground-plus-three-storey chawl partially collapsed under the weight of the rain at Janata Nagar. The structural failure resulted in six fatalities, including five children and a 32-year-old woman.

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