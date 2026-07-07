PM Modi Conferred Indonesia's Highest Civilian Honour 'Bintang Adipurna'

Indonesia on Tuesday conferred its highest civilian honour, the "Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia" medal, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced in Jakarta on Tuesday.

President Prabowo made the announcement during a joint press conference with PM Modi in Jakarta.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in the national capital marking the commencement of his official state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and strengthening strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The conferment marks one of the key highlights of Modi's visit, which has centred on deepening strategic, defence and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The trip comes amid a series agreements between New Delhi and Jakarta spanning missile systems, critical mineral supply chains and maritime infrastructure development, including Indonesia's decision to import India's indigenous Astra air-to-air missiles and expand its BrahMos missile inventory.

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The Bintang Adipurna is among Indonesia's most prestigious state honours, typically awarded to individuals, including foreign leaders, in recognition of exceptional contributions to bilateral relations or service to the nation.

The award to PM Modi is being seen as a significant gesture underscoring the strengthening ties between India and Indonesia.

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