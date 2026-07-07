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IPO Lock-In Expiry Calendar For Next 3 Months: 53 Stocks, Rs 1 Lakh Crore Worth Of Shares

As many as 53 recently listed companies face lock-in expiries between July and September, making shares worth around $11 billion eligible for trading. Check the full list and unlock dates.

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IPO Lock-In Expiry Calendar For Next 3 Months: 53 Stocks, Rs 1 Lakh Crore Worth Of Shares

As many as 53 recently listed companies are set to see pre-listing shareholder lock-ins expire between July 6 and September 30, potentially making shares worth around $11 billion eligible for trading, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

However, a lock-in expiry does not necessarily mean all the newly eligible shares will be sold. A sizeable portion is held by promoters and promoter groups, Nuvama cautioned.

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July Lock-In Expiries

Several major unlocks are scheduled in July. Bharat Coking Coal will see 325.9 crore shares, equivalent to 70% of its outstanding equity, exit lock-in on July 17. The shares were valued at about $1.34 billion as of July 3, making it the biggest unlock over the next 30 days.

Amagi Media Labs will see 12.1 crore shares, or 56% of outstanding equity, become eligible for trading on July 20. The shares were valued at $677 million. Shadowfax Technologies follows on July 24, when 26 crore shares — 45% of outstanding equity and valued at about $615 million — will exit lock-in.

Other major July unlocks include Smartworks Coworking, where 38% of outstanding shares will become eligible for trading on July 17, and Brigade Hotel Ventures, where 54% will exit lock-in on July 31. Indiqube Spaces will see 34% of its outstanding shares unlock on July 30.

Among stocks that have rallied sharply since listing, Standard Glass Lining Technology will see 20% of outstanding shares exit lock-in on July 13. The stock was trading 101% above its issue price as of July 3. Stallion India Fluorochemicals, which was up 118% from its issue price, will see a 20% unlock on July 27.

Major Share Unlocks In August

The lock-in expiry calendar remains busy in August. Aye Finance will see 14.6 crore shares, or 59% of its outstanding equity, exit lock-in on August 13. A day later, Fractal Analytics will see 8.7 crore shares, equivalent to 51% of its outstanding equity, become eligible for trading.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has two unlocks scheduled during the month. About 40 lakh shares, or 4% of outstanding equity, will exit lock-in on August 6, followed by another 3.4 crore shares, or 29%, on August 27.

September Unlocks To Watch

September will also see several large lock-in expiries. SEDEMAC Mechatronics will see 1.7 crore shares, or 38% of outstanding equity, unlock on Sept 10, while Shree Ram Twistex will see 1.9 crore shares, or 47%, become eligible for trading on Sept 11.

Later in the month, Innovision will see 54% of its outstanding shares exit lock-in on Sept 23. GSP Crop Science follows on Sept 25 with 2.5 crore shares, or 53% of equity, while Rajputana Stainless will see 4.6 crore shares — 55% of outstanding equity — unlock on Sept 28.

CompanyLock-In Open DateLock-In Shares (mn)% Of Total Outstanding Shares
Indogulf Cropsciences06-Jul-2632.551%
CMR Green Technologies Limited08-Jul-264.92%
Hexagon Nutrition Limited10-Jul-264.64%
Indo Farm Equipment10-Jul-269.620%
Standard Glass Lining Tech.13-Jul-2639.920%
Om Power Transmission14-Jul-261.34%
Quadrant Future Tek14-Jul-268.221%
Bharat Coking Coal17-Jul-263,259.4070%
Smartworks Coworking17-Jul-2643.638%
Amagi Media Labs20-Jul-26121.156%
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited24-Jul-2613.14%
Shadowfax Technologies24-Jul-26259.845%
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers27-Jul-260.41%
Stallion India Fluorochemicals27-Jul-2615.920%
Advit Jewels Limited29-Jul-261.84%
Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited29-Jul-261.62%
CSM Technologies Limited30-Jul-260.92%
Indiqube Spaces30-Jul-2671.234%
Brigade Hotel Ventures31-Jul-26205.554%
OnEMI Technology Solution04-Aug-2685%
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions06-Aug-264.44%
Sri Lotus Developers06-Aug-26254.252%
M & B Engineering06-Aug-2627.248%
Shanti Gold Int06-Aug-2639.555%
Denta Water & Infra06-Aug-265.320%
Aye Finance13-Aug-26145.659%
JSW Cement13-Aug-26602.744%
Fractal Analytics14-Aug-268751%
All Time Plastics17-Aug-2632.750%
Ajax Engineering17-Aug-2622.920%
Hexaware Technologies18-Aug-26121.620%
Vikram Solar24-Aug-26122.834%
Shreeji Shipping Global25-Aug-26103.864%
Gem Aromatics26-Aug-2618.335%
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions27-Aug-2633.929%
Mangal Electrical Industries31-Aug-261554%
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery02-Sep-262.79%
Omnitech Engineering03-Sep-267.36%
Anlon Healthcare04-Sep-2617.433%
CMR Green Technologies Limited07-Sep-264.92%
Hexagon Nutrition Limited08-Sep-264.64%
Rishabh Instruments08-Sep-267.620%
SEDEMAC Mechatronics10-Sep-2616.638%
Shree Ram Twistex11-Sep-2618.947%
Amanta Healthcare11-Sep-261026%
Jupiter LifeLine Hosp.15-Sep-2613.120%
Dev Accelerator21-Sep-2614.917%
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited22-Sep-2613.14%
Innovision23-Sep-2612.954%
GSP Crop Science25-Sep-2624.753%
VMS TMT25-Sep-2623.447%
CSM Technologies Limited28-Sep-260.92%
Advit Jewels Limited28-Sep-261.84%
Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited28-Sep-261.62%
Rajputana Stainless28-Sep-264655%
Saatvik Green Energy28-Sep-2657.145%
Awfis Space Solutions28-Sep-260.20%
Powerica30-Sep-2611%
JSW Infrastructure30-Sep-2642020%

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