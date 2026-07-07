IPO Lock-In Expiry Calendar For Next 3 Months: 53 Stocks, Rs 1 Lakh Crore Worth Of Shares

As many as 53 recently listed companies are set to see pre-listing shareholder lock-ins expire between July 6 and September 30, potentially making shares worth around $11 billion eligible for trading, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
However, a lock-in expiry does not necessarily mean all the newly eligible shares will be sold. A sizeable portion is held by promoters and promoter groups, Nuvama cautioned.
July Lock-In Expiries
Several major unlocks are scheduled in July. Bharat Coking Coal will see 325.9 crore shares, equivalent to 70% of its outstanding equity, exit lock-in on July 17. The shares were valued at about $1.34 billion as of July 3, making it the biggest unlock over the next 30 days.
Amagi Media Labs will see 12.1 crore shares, or 56% of outstanding equity, become eligible for trading on July 20. The shares were valued at $677 million. Shadowfax Technologies follows on July 24, when 26 crore shares — 45% of outstanding equity and valued at about $615 million — will exit lock-in.
Other major July unlocks include Smartworks Coworking, where 38% of outstanding shares will become eligible for trading on July 17, and Brigade Hotel Ventures, where 54% will exit lock-in on July 31. Indiqube Spaces will see 34% of its outstanding shares unlock on July 30.
Among stocks that have rallied sharply since listing, Standard Glass Lining Technology will see 20% of outstanding shares exit lock-in on July 13. The stock was trading 101% above its issue price as of July 3. Stallion India Fluorochemicals, which was up 118% from its issue price, will see a 20% unlock on July 27.
Major Share Unlocks In August
The lock-in expiry calendar remains busy in August. Aye Finance will see 14.6 crore shares, or 59% of its outstanding equity, exit lock-in on August 13. A day later, Fractal Analytics will see 8.7 crore shares, equivalent to 51% of its outstanding equity, become eligible for trading.
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has two unlocks scheduled during the month. About 40 lakh shares, or 4% of outstanding equity, will exit lock-in on August 6, followed by another 3.4 crore shares, or 29%, on August 27.
September Unlocks To Watch
September will also see several large lock-in expiries. SEDEMAC Mechatronics will see 1.7 crore shares, or 38% of outstanding equity, unlock on Sept 10, while Shree Ram Twistex will see 1.9 crore shares, or 47%, become eligible for trading on Sept 11.
Later in the month, Innovision will see 54% of its outstanding shares exit lock-in on Sept 23. GSP Crop Science follows on Sept 25 with 2.5 crore shares, or 53% of equity, while Rajputana Stainless will see 4.6 crore shares — 55% of outstanding equity — unlock on Sept 28.
|Company
|Lock-In Open Date
|Lock-In Shares (mn)
|% Of Total Outstanding Shares
|Indogulf Cropsciences
|06-Jul-26
|32.5
|51%
|CMR Green Technologies Limited
|08-Jul-26
|4.9
|2%
|Hexagon Nutrition Limited
|10-Jul-26
|4.6
|4%
|Indo Farm Equipment
|10-Jul-26
|9.6
|20%
|Standard Glass Lining Tech.
|13-Jul-26
|39.9
|20%
|Om Power Transmission
|14-Jul-26
|1.3
|4%
|Quadrant Future Tek
|14-Jul-26
|8.2
|21%
|Bharat Coking Coal
|17-Jul-26
|3,259.40
|70%
|Smartworks Coworking
|17-Jul-26
|43.6
|38%
|Amagi Media Labs
|20-Jul-26
|121.1
|56%
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited
|24-Jul-26
|13.1
|4%
|Shadowfax Technologies
|24-Jul-26
|259.8
|45%
|Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers
|27-Jul-26
|0.4
|1%
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|27-Jul-26
|15.9
|20%
|Advit Jewels Limited
|29-Jul-26
|1.8
|4%
|Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited
|29-Jul-26
|1.6
|2%
|CSM Technologies Limited
|30-Jul-26
|0.9
|2%
|Indiqube Spaces
|30-Jul-26
|71.2
|34%
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|31-Jul-26
|205.5
|54%
|OnEMI Technology Solution
|04-Aug-26
|8
|5%
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|06-Aug-26
|4.4
|4%
|Sri Lotus Developers
|06-Aug-26
|254.2
|52%
|M & B Engineering
|06-Aug-26
|27.2
|48%
|Shanti Gold Int
|06-Aug-26
|39.5
|55%
|Denta Water & Infra
|06-Aug-26
|5.3
|20%
|Aye Finance
|13-Aug-26
|145.6
|59%
|JSW Cement
|13-Aug-26
|602.7
|44%
|Fractal Analytics
|14-Aug-26
|87
|51%
|All Time Plastics
|17-Aug-26
|32.7
|50%
|Ajax Engineering
|17-Aug-26
|22.9
|20%
|Hexaware Technologies
|18-Aug-26
|121.6
|20%
|Vikram Solar
|24-Aug-26
|122.8
|34%
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|25-Aug-26
|103.8
|64%
|Gem Aromatics
|26-Aug-26
|18.3
|35%
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|27-Aug-26
|33.9
|29%
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|31-Aug-26
|15
|54%
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|02-Sep-26
|2.7
|9%
|Omnitech Engineering
|03-Sep-26
|7.3
|6%
|Anlon Healthcare
|04-Sep-26
|17.4
|33%
|CMR Green Technologies Limited
|07-Sep-26
|4.9
|2%
|Hexagon Nutrition Limited
|08-Sep-26
|4.6
|4%
|Rishabh Instruments
|08-Sep-26
|7.6
|20%
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|10-Sep-26
|16.6
|38%
|Shree Ram Twistex
|11-Sep-26
|18.9
|47%
|Amanta Healthcare
|11-Sep-26
|10
|26%
|Jupiter LifeLine Hosp.
|15-Sep-26
|13.1
|20%
|Dev Accelerator
|21-Sep-26
|14.9
|17%
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited
|22-Sep-26
|13.1
|4%
|Innovision
|23-Sep-26
|12.9
|54%
|GSP Crop Science
|25-Sep-26
|24.7
|53%
|VMS TMT
|25-Sep-26
|23.4
|47%
|CSM Technologies Limited
|28-Sep-26
|0.9
|2%
|Advit Jewels Limited
|28-Sep-26
|1.8
|4%
|Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited
|28-Sep-26
|1.6
|2%
|Rajputana Stainless
|28-Sep-26
|46
|55%
|Saatvik Green Energy
|28-Sep-26
|57.1
|45%
|Awfis Space Solutions
|28-Sep-26
|0.2
|0%
|Powerica
|30-Sep-26
|1
|1%
|JSW Infrastructure
|30-Sep-26
|420
|20%
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