IPO Lock-In Expiry Calendar For Next 3 Months: 53 Stocks, Rs 1 Lakh Crore Worth Of Shares

As many as 53 recently listed companies are set to see pre-listing shareholder lock-ins expire between July 6 and September 30, potentially making shares worth around $11 billion eligible for trading, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

However, a lock-in expiry does not necessarily mean all the newly eligible shares will be sold. A sizeable portion is held by promoters and promoter groups, Nuvama cautioned.

July Lock-In Expiries

Several major unlocks are scheduled in July. Bharat Coking Coal will see 325.9 crore shares, equivalent to 70% of its outstanding equity, exit lock-in on July 17. The shares were valued at about $1.34 billion as of July 3, making it the biggest unlock over the next 30 days.

Amagi Media Labs will see 12.1 crore shares, or 56% of outstanding equity, become eligible for trading on July 20. The shares were valued at $677 million. Shadowfax Technologies follows on July 24, when 26 crore shares — 45% of outstanding equity and valued at about $615 million — will exit lock-in.

Other major July unlocks include Smartworks Coworking, where 38% of outstanding shares will become eligible for trading on July 17, and Brigade Hotel Ventures, where 54% will exit lock-in on July 31. Indiqube Spaces will see 34% of its outstanding shares unlock on July 30.

Among stocks that have rallied sharply since listing, Standard Glass Lining Technology will see 20% of outstanding shares exit lock-in on July 13. The stock was trading 101% above its issue price as of July 3. Stallion India Fluorochemicals, which was up 118% from its issue price, will see a 20% unlock on July 27.

Major Share Unlocks In August

The lock-in expiry calendar remains busy in August. Aye Finance will see 14.6 crore shares, or 59% of its outstanding equity, exit lock-in on August 13. A day later, Fractal Analytics will see 8.7 crore shares, equivalent to 51% of its outstanding equity, become eligible for trading.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has two unlocks scheduled during the month. About 40 lakh shares, or 4% of outstanding equity, will exit lock-in on August 6, followed by another 3.4 crore shares, or 29%, on August 27.

September Unlocks To Watch

September will also see several large lock-in expiries. SEDEMAC Mechatronics will see 1.7 crore shares, or 38% of outstanding equity, unlock on Sept 10, while Shree Ram Twistex will see 1.9 crore shares, or 47%, become eligible for trading on Sept 11.

Later in the month, Innovision will see 54% of its outstanding shares exit lock-in on Sept 23. GSP Crop Science follows on Sept 25 with 2.5 crore shares, or 53% of equity, while Rajputana Stainless will see 4.6 crore shares — 55% of outstanding equity — unlock on Sept 28.

Company Lock-In Open Date Lock-In Shares (mn) % Of Total Outstanding Shares Indogulf Cropsciences 06-Jul-26 32.5 51% CMR Green Technologies Limited 08-Jul-26 4.9 2% Hexagon Nutrition Limited 10-Jul-26 4.6 4% Indo Farm Equipment 10-Jul-26 9.6 20% Standard Glass Lining Tech. 13-Jul-26 39.9 20% Om Power Transmission 14-Jul-26 1.3 4% Quadrant Future Tek 14-Jul-26 8.2 21% Bharat Coking Coal 17-Jul-26 3,259.40 70% Smartworks Coworking 17-Jul-26 43.6 38% Amagi Media Labs 20-Jul-26 121.1 56% Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited 24-Jul-26 13.1 4% Shadowfax Technologies 24-Jul-26 259.8 45% Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers 27-Jul-26 0.4 1% Stallion India Fluorochemicals 27-Jul-26 15.9 20% Advit Jewels Limited 29-Jul-26 1.8 4% Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited 29-Jul-26 1.6 2% CSM Technologies Limited 30-Jul-26 0.9 2% Indiqube Spaces 30-Jul-26 71.2 34% Brigade Hotel Ventures 31-Jul-26 205.5 54% OnEMI Technology Solution 04-Aug-26 8 5% Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions 06-Aug-26 4.4 4% Sri Lotus Developers 06-Aug-26 254.2 52% M & B Engineering 06-Aug-26 27.2 48% Shanti Gold Int 06-Aug-26 39.5 55% Denta Water & Infra 06-Aug-26 5.3 20% Aye Finance 13-Aug-26 145.6 59% JSW Cement 13-Aug-26 602.7 44% Fractal Analytics 14-Aug-26 87 51% All Time Plastics 17-Aug-26 32.7 50% Ajax Engineering 17-Aug-26 22.9 20% Hexaware Technologies 18-Aug-26 121.6 20% Vikram Solar 24-Aug-26 122.8 34% Shreeji Shipping Global 25-Aug-26 103.8 64% Gem Aromatics 26-Aug-26 18.3 35% Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions 27-Aug-26 33.9 29% Mangal Electrical Industries 31-Aug-26 15 54% PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery 02-Sep-26 2.7 9% Omnitech Engineering 03-Sep-26 7.3 6% Anlon Healthcare 04-Sep-26 17.4 33% CMR Green Technologies Limited 07-Sep-26 4.9 2% Hexagon Nutrition Limited 08-Sep-26 4.6 4% Rishabh Instruments 08-Sep-26 7.6 20% SEDEMAC Mechatronics 10-Sep-26 16.6 38% Shree Ram Twistex 11-Sep-26 18.9 47% Amanta Healthcare 11-Sep-26 10 26% Jupiter LifeLine Hosp. 15-Sep-26 13.1 20% Dev Accelerator 21-Sep-26 14.9 17% Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited 22-Sep-26 13.1 4% Innovision 23-Sep-26 12.9 54% GSP Crop Science 25-Sep-26 24.7 53% VMS TMT 25-Sep-26 23.4 47% CSM Technologies Limited 28-Sep-26 0.9 2% Advit Jewels Limited 28-Sep-26 1.8 4% Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited 28-Sep-26 1.6 2% Rajputana Stainless 28-Sep-26 46 55% Saatvik Green Energy 28-Sep-26 57.1 45% Awfis Space Solutions 28-Sep-26 0.2 0% Powerica 30-Sep-26 1 1% JSW Infrastructure 30-Sep-26 420 20%

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