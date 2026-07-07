Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Shahid Kapoor's Rom-Com Sees Monday Slowdown

After enjoying a decent third weekend, Cocktail 2 returned to weekday mode on Monday and as expected, its box office collections took a hit.

The Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer saw its collections drop by 68% on Monday, but continued its march towards the Rs 100 crore India net milestone.

So, how much the film earned on Day 18? Let's take a look.

Day 18 Collection

Cocktail 2 earned Rs 0.40 crore net on Day 18, registering a 68% drop from Sunday's Rs 1.25 crore. The film played across 1,084 shows nationwide, taking its total India net collection to Rs 92.95 crore, while the India gross has climbed to Rs 110.82 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film also added Rs 0.10 crore overseas on Monday, pushing its international gross to Rs 30.15 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 140.97 crore.

Occupancy Trend

Like most films after the weekend rush, Cocktail 2 saw a dip in occupancy on Monday. It recorded an overall 13.33% Hindi (2D) occupancy, compared to 24% on Sunday.

The day began with 5.77% occupancy in the morning, which improved to 13% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 11.69%, while the night shows attracted the highest footfalls at 16.15%.

The film continued its third-week run in 1,084 shows, slightly lower than the 1,129 shows it had on Sunday.

Among the major markets, the National Capital Region (NCR) had the highest number of shows at 159, followed by Mumbai (93) and Ahmedabad (90). Chennai had the fewest screenings with just two shows.

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Box Office Update

Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday and continued to grow over its first weekend, collecting Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. The film wrapped up its opening week with Rs 70.50 crore, followed by Rs 18.90 crore in its second week. After 18 days, its India net collection now stands at Rs 92.95 crore.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, The romantic comedy-drama follows the lives of Kunal, Diya and Ally, whose long-standing relationship takes an unexpected turn when an old friend returns, leading to love, heartbreak and plenty of emotional twists.

Cocktail 2's weekday hold and upcoming weekend performance will decide how far it can extend its successful box office run.

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