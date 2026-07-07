Swiggy Inches Toward Indian-Owned Status — Here's The Math Explained

Swiggy Limited has disclosed that aggregate foreign investment in the company stood at approximately 49.76% of its total paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis as of July 6, moving the food delivery and quick commerce major closer to qualifying as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC).

The disclosure, made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, was filed with the BSE and NSE and is based on data from the designated depository. It covers foreign portfolio investment, foreign direct investment and other indirect foreign holdings combined.

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Cauveri Sriram, who signed the filing, clarified that the current holding level does not by itself change the company's ownership or control status, nor does it affect share capital, management, business operations, voting rights or rights attached to equity shares. Any material development will be disclosed as required under law, the company said.

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Swiggy share price has rallied over 5% on the back of this development

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The update comes two months after Swiggy first flagged its intent to move toward IOCC classification. In May, the company said proposed changes to its board nomination framework were part of a broader effort to eventually qualify as an IOCC, following queries from institutional investors about how the amendments fit into its long-term ownership and control structure.

Under current Foreign Exchange Management Act rules, a company can only be classified as an IOCC if more than 50% of its ownership is held by resident Indian shareholders and effective control rests with resident Indian citizens or eligible Indian entities. Swiggy has previously noted that, unlike several other Indian firms, it does not have an identifiable promoter group with a substantial stake or dominant board representation that could act as a built-in safeguard for domestic control. This is why the company said it needed to build what it called an "appropriate governance architecture" combining majority domestic shareholding with a domestically controlled board.

Swiggy shareholding pattern explained

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Swiggy had also clarified in May that governance changes alone would not automatically confer IOCC status, and that the process would still require shareholder approvals, regulatory clearances and further corporate action.

IOCC classification, if achieved, could give Swiggy greater operational flexibility under India's foreign investment rules, particularly relevant given restrictions that apply to internationally funded e-commerce platforms holding their own inventory. The company competes directly with Eternal in both food delivery and quick commerce.

With foreign holding now under the halfway mark, the shift in shareholding pattern suggests Swiggy's IOCC push is gaining ground, though the company has stopped short of saying when full classification might be achieved.

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