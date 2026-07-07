Bengaluru Shocker: 11-Month-Old Baby Killed By Parents During Fight

An 11-month-old baby was allegedly killed by her parents during a violent domestic quarrel in Kitanagur village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Avalhalli Police Station in East Bengaluru, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

What was reported as an accidental death has now become a murder investigation.

According to the report, which cites local police, the couple was charged after the post-mortem examination contradicted their initial claim that the child had died in an accidental fall from the bed. The father has been arrested while the mother is absconding, it added.

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The father initially told the police that the infant had fallen from the bed as her mother had fallen asleep while breastfeeding. He added the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Based on the family's account, the police initially registered an 'unnatural death' report and launched an inquiry. However, the investigation took a turn when the post-mortem report revealed that the infant had suffered multiple internal injuries, severe internal bleeding as well as respiratory failure caused by severe trauma. Doctors also found injuries on the child's face, chest, legs, and private parts leading the investigators to conclude that these injuries could not have resulted from a fall from the bed which was approximately two-foot high, added the report.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of June 9 when the father, Shekeappa, had returned home for lunch. An argument broke out between him and his wife,Vijayalakshmi, which soon turned violent. During the argument, the baby was kicked by the mother as she started crying. Subsequently, in a fit of rage, she was thrown onto the floor by the father, causing fatal injuries. The child later succumbed to injuries, the report mentioned.

Based on medical evidence, witness statements and forensic findings, the police converted the case from an accidental death investigation to a murder investigation. An FIR was registered under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 3(5) (common intention/common criminal liability).

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and determine the extent of the mother's involvement.

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