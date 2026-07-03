Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi Won't Return To Jail As Supreme Court Declines Stay On Bail

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately suspend the bail granted to Sonam Raghuwanshi, the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. While the court refused to send her back to jail for now, it also agreed to examine the Meghalaya government's challenge to the bail order. The Supreme Court had prima facie reservations about the Meghalaya High Court's reasoning for granting Sonam bail. However, the judges refused to suspend the bail order immediately, as Sonam had already been released from jail and was complying with the conditions imposed by the trial court. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Sonam Raghuwanshi on the Meghalaya government's plea challenging her bail. The court will examine whether the High Court's order granting bail should ultimately be set aside after hearing all parties. Until then, Sonam will continue to remain on bail.

ALSO READ: 'Raja Is Back': Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Victim Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Welcomes Newborn

The prosecution, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that Sonam is the main accused and the High Court granted her bail on technical grounds, despite the gravity of the situation and the severity of the allegations.

The state contended that the bail order was based on a procedural lapse relating to the manner in which grounds of arrest were communicated to the accused, rather than on the merit of the actual case.

Sonam Raghuwanshi was granted bail by a Shillong trial court in April 2026, after it held that the investigating authorities had failed to properly communicate the statutory grounds of arrest, which is a requirement under constitutional and procedural safeguards.

The case stems from the death of Indore resident Raja Raghuwanshi, who had travelled to Meghalaya with his newly wedded wife Sonam for their honeymoon. The couple went missing on May 23, 2025, after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat near Sohra.

On June 2, 2025, Raja's body was recovered from a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls. According to the Meghalaya police, Sonam allegedly conspired with others to have her husband killed during their honeymoon.

Investigators have claimed that their case is supported by CCTV footage, mobile phone records, forensic evidence, and witness statements.

With the Supreme Court declining to stay the bail order, Sonam Raghuwanshi will continue to remain out of jail while the legal proceedings move ahead. The apex court will now hear and examine the Meghalaya government's plea before deciding if the High Court's order granting bail should ultimately be upheld or cancelled.

Meanwhile, the criminal trial in the alleged honeymoon murder case continues to remain pending.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Couple Case: Indore Tourist Killed By Men Hired By Wife During Honeymoon, Four Arrested

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.