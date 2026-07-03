IDBI Bank Q1 Updates: Advances Surge 22%, Deposits Hit Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore

Showing strong business momentum in the June quarter, IDBI Bank reported a 15% year-on-year rise in its total business to Rs 5.84 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing.

The lender's deposit base grew 10% from a year earlier to Rs 3.25 lakh crore, indicating steady growth in customer deposits despite intense competition among banks for retail savings.

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On the lending side, IDBI Bank posted stronger momentum, with net advances rising 22% year-on-year to Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

The sharper increase in advances compared with deposits reflects continued demand for credit across segments and underscores the bank's focus on expanding its loan book.

The business update highlights a healthy balance-sheet expansion during the first quarter of the current financial year.

While deposits continued to register double-digit growth, advances outpaced deposit mobilisation, signalling sustained lending activity.

The quarterly business figures provide an early indication of the bank's operational performance ahead of its detailed financial results, which will include key profitability metrics such as net profit, net interest income, asset quality, and provisioning.

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Investors typically monitor quarterly business updates to assess trends in deposit mobilisation and credit growth, as these are key drivers of a bank's earnings trajectory.

IDBI Bank's strong growth in advances is likely to remain in focus, particularly at a time when lenders are balancing robust credit demand with the need to maintain adequate funding through deposits.

The figures released are provisional and are subject to review as part of the bank's final financial statements for the June quarter.

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