New Audi Q3 Teased In India: Launch Expected Soon, Here's What We Know

Audi India has begun teasing the third-generation Q3 ahead of its expected domestic launch, signalling that the SUV's India debut could be close. The current-generation Q3 has been on sale in India since 2022 and is now due for a generation change.

Globally revealed in June 2025, the new Q3 brings a fresh design, updated technology and a longer list of features, and is expected to arrive in India soon.

Teaser Hints At Imminent Launch

The teaser features two cryptic lines - "Designed to keep you curious. Almost Here" and "We've shown enough. For now. Arriving Soon" - hinting at the SUV's upcoming India debut. Audi has not yet announced a specific launch date.

ALSO READ | Volkswagen CEO Says Company Likely To Cut 50,000 More Jobs: Report

A Sharper, Bolder Design

The new Q3 takes a more distinctive design direction compared with the outgoing model. The front gets split lighting, with LED daytime running lights positioned above the main headlamps, while a larger grille features Audi's redesigned 2D logo and extensive gloss-black detailing.

Around the rest of the body, the new Q3 gets a softer, more sculpted profile. The wheel arches are body-coloured, with wheel options ranging from 17 to 20 inches. Other design elements include a chunky D-pillar, connected LED tail lamps, an illuminated Audi logo and a sportier rear bumper.

Powertrain And Cabin Expectations

The India-spec Q3 is expected to continue with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is likely to be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Inside, the Q3 is expected to feature a predominantly black cabin with contrasting highlights. The dashboard is likely to be dominated by a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other expected features include a three-spoke steering wheel, powered and ventilated front seats with adjustable under-thigh support, a premium sound system, a 360-degree camera and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

ALSO READ | BMW India To Hike Vehicle Prices By Up To 2% From April 1

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.